Top headlines: Haldiram family to invest Rs 2,500 cr, Jio wages price war

Overhaul of the goods and services tax (GST) structure, including possible changes in the tax slabs, may now be taken up only after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, given the number of states that are going to the polls in its run-up. “No major overhaul of tax rates is expected in GST until the end of next fiscal year. One major reason for this is that some members of the group of ministers (GoM) —mandated to look at rate rationalisation by the GST Council — are from poll-bound states. Later, this may lead to reconstitution of the panel,” a senior government official told Business Standard.