Home / India News / TN Cabinet reshuffle: I have received no such information, says CM Stalin

TN Cabinet reshuffle: I have received no such information, says CM Stalin

Media circles were abuzz that the cabinet might be reshuffled to drop a few names and accommodate a few fresh ones, ahead of the CM's US tour next week to garner investments to the state

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amidst a strong buzz about a possible reshuffle of the cabinet led by him later on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said he has not received any such information.
"I have not received" was the cryptic reply from the CM, accompanied with a smile when reporters asked him about "some information" being received about a possible shake-up of his cabinet.
Media circles were abuzz on Thursday that the cabinet might be reshuffled to drop a few names and accommodate a few fresh ones, ahead of the CM's US tour next week to garner investments to the state.
Talks have also been on over the possible elevation of Stalin's son and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi as deputy CM, although the chief minister had recently said the time was not yet ripe for the move.
There has been a growing chorus in the ruling DMK for Udhayanidhi's elevation, ahead of the next Assembly polls in the state, scheduled for 2026.
To a question on Union Minister L Murugan's contention that the recent function to mark the launch of a coin commemorating the birth centenary of late DMK president M Karunanidhi was organised by the state government, Stalin said "the Tamil Nadu government organised the event which was under the control of the Central government."

On his US visit, he said various meetings are scheduled and that the 'results' would be conveyed to the media later.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu government mk stalin Cabinet

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

