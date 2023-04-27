close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

TN CM Stalin postpones visit to Delhi due to technical snag in flight

The Chief Minister was scheduled to leave for Delhi to invite President Draupadi Murmu on Friday for a hospital inauguration here

Press Trust of India Chennai
Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 10:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Delhi-bound flight in which Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was scheduled to travel on Thursday was cancelled due to a technical snag, airport sources said.

The Chief Minister was scheduled to leave for Delhi to invite President Draupadi Murmu on Friday for a hospital inauguration here.

The private carrier was cancelled due to the technical snag following which the Chief Minister returned home.

He is expected to leave early on Friday, the sources added.

Also Read

Paris-bound Air India plane returns to Delhi due to snag, says report

Dubai-bound Air India flight from Hyderabad diverted after technical glitch

Bagdogra bound IndiGo plane suffers technical problem; returns to Delhi

Cyclone Mandous likely to hit TN on Friday, AIADMK postpones protests

Sri Lanka's Election Commission postpones postal voting for local polls

I am in high spirits in jail, says Amritpal Singh in letter to lawyer

Rajnath to China: Existing border pact violations 'eroded' basis of ties

Delhi records 865 fresh Covid-19 cases, 7 fatalities in last 24 hours

NFRA examines ICAI proposals on accounting standard for insurance contracts

MeitY calls the second meeting on the Digital India Act on May 3

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : M K Stalin Delhi Tamil Nadu

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Google took action against 3,500 personal loan apps in 2022 in India

Google
3 min read
Premium

I-T lens on big spenders, aims to widen taxpayer base by 10% in FY24

tax
4 min read

Cloud storage giant Dropbox sacks 500 employees amid slowing growth

dropbox
2 min read

Google took action against 3,500 loan apps for violating norms in 2022

Google
2 min read

NFRA examines ICAI proposals on accounting standard for insurance contracts

The insurance regulator is currently looking into the proposal, an official said
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Kochi Water Metro ferries over 6,500 passengers on first day of service

Kochi Water Metro
2 min read

India among the top four countries that asked Twitter to remove content

Twitter
2 min read

Same-sex marriage: Arguments on sexual orientation may be raised in future

same sex marriage, gay
5 min read

All issues at LAC need to be resolved as per existing pacts: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh
3 min read

LIVE: Looked up to her for support, say wrestlers after PT Usha's criticism

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon