Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

TN CM Staln pitches for moving education to state list of Constitution

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday batted for shifting education to the state list of the Constitution from the concurrent list.

MK Stalin

MK Stalin

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 10:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday batted for shifting education to the state list of the Constitution from the concurrent list.
In his Independence Day address, Stalin announced that approximately 55,000 vacancies would be filled in various government departments.
He said all subjects that have a direct connect to people should be brought under Constitution's state list, in particular education. Only if education is moved to the state list of Constitution, qualifying examination method like the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) could be completely scrapped.
Following the deaths by suicide of a teen, a medical course aspirant, and his father over alleged NEET related stress, Stalin on Monday urged President Droupadi Murmu to immediately give her assent to a state Bill that seeks to exempt Tamil Nadu from the ambit of the qualifying test.
Stalin delivered his Independence Day address from Fort St George here, the seat of power, after unfurling the national flag.

Also Read

Unlike BJP govt at Centre, DMK will always be farmers' friend: TN CM Stalin

Stalin takes veiled swipe at BJP, accuses it of wearing 'fake Tamil mask'

No worry even if opposition to BJP means risk to DMK regime in TN: Stalin

Gur Ravi instigates communal hatred, threat to peace: Stalin tells Murmu

Shah has come as LS polls are near, not to launch govt schemes: CM Stalin

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Scheme for traditional skills workers: PM Modi

Will address nation from Red Fort next year to list progress made: PM Modi

Centre to launch scheme for those who want to own house in cities: PM Modi

I-Day: PM Modi calls for fight against corruption, nepotism, appeasement

India at decisive turning point, can shape new world order: PM Modi

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : M K Stalin Tamil Nadu government Indian constitution Karunanidhi

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Independence Eve AddressTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messagesIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon