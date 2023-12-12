TN Pollution Control Board issues directions to CPCL on Ennore oil spillage

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board issued certain directions to Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) to identify hotspots in Buckingham Canal, Ennore Creek and adjoining areas where the oil deposits or oil slicks are stagnated and take necessary remedial measures on war footing basis.

It has also asked CPCL to ensure that all pipelines (raw materials and products) and tanks are intact with no leakage. If CPCL is found to discharge oil-containing water or polluted water against the norms set out for industries under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, their operations are liable to be suspended.

It has been directed that CPCL shall also be liable to pay environmental compensation for any damages caused in contravention of the extant provisions under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

CPCL shall also be liable to pay compensation to the families adversely impacted due to the oil spillage, including the loss of livelihood, it said.

Moreover, CPCL should carry out a Leak Detection and Repair Study (LDAR) with the help of a reputed technical institution and furnish the same to the board immediately.

CPCL shall undertake a comprehensive mapping study with a reputed technical institution to identify oil-spread areas and furnish the report with an action plan to the board immediately.

These directions were issued on December 11 under Section 33A of the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

The Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, constituted a technical team on December 10 to ascertain the cause of the recent oil spillage into the Ennore Creek area.

The said team inspected the premises of CPCL and other related industries on December 11 and submitted its report, in which it was concluded that the oil spillage had happened from the premises of CPCL into the Buckingham Canal, reaching Ennore Creek, in the aftermath of floods due to Cyclone Michaung.

The team has also noted inadequate stormwater management issues in the CPCL premises.

Moreover, a review meeting on oil spill control was held at the Chennai Secretariat, headed by Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, with the Oil Spill Disaster Management Committee on December 11.

The meeting was attended by the secretaries of government departments, the director of fire and rescue operations, the police commissioner of Chennai Metropolitan Police and other senior officials of various departments, a press release from the Directorate of Information and Public Relations Secretariat read.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the extent of oil spillage in the Ennore Creek Area, Buckingham Canal and surrounding villages. In this regard, the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests constituted a Technical Committee on December 10 headed by the Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board with expert members from Anna University, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, Central Pollution Control Board and Coast Guard.

The Expert Committee had made extensive field visits and concluded that oil spillage had happened on the premises of CPCL, entering Buckingham Canal from guard ponds and storm water drain ponds, finally reaching Ennore Creek, the release said.

This adversely impacted people living in the nearby fishing villages. Field inspections carried out by the Chief Secretary and senior officers revealed significant oil deposits in the Ennore Creek area.

The oil-mixed water that entered the houses of several coastal communities had spoiled their personal belongings and adversely impacted their livelihoods as the boats were found coated with oil, the release said.

District Collector Chennai and Greater Chennai Corporation have been directed to enumerate the number of families affected by oil spillage. Taking note of the report of the Technical Committee, CPCL was directed to deploy mitigation efforts on a warfoot basis with the necessary men and machinery under expert guidance. CPCL was also asked to ramp up mitigation measures and complete the task at the earliest.

The Department of Health has already deployed a team of doctors to provide treatment to the needy with specialised services from dermatologists. An estimation of impacted families belonging to fishing communities is underway by the Fisheries Department.

The Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department is also assessing the biodiversity loss in the area due to the oil spillage. A special camp for the treatment of domestic and stray animals has been organised by the Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department, the release said.

The Coast Guard was requested to provide technical assistance to ground-level teams in carrying out mitigation measures as per the norms. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has also issued a notice to M/s. CPCL under Section 33(A) of the Water Act (Prevention and Control of Pollution) with directions to comply with the norms prescribed under the extant rules.

The Government of Tamil Nadu has already mobilised a team of senior officials toundertake immediate mitigation measures and provide relief to affected familiesincluding fishermen.

Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forest highlighted that agencies specialising in such oil spillage management were mobilised from Chennai and Ennore Ports.

These agencies have planned to deploy oil barriers and specialised machinery like gully suckers, etc to absorb excess oil. Twenty boats with men and materials were pressed into service on December 11 onwards in the Ennore Creek area for mitigation works, the release said.

A team of senior officers from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Forest and Revenue Departments were working in close coordination with District Collectors and monitoring officers to expedite the mitigation and the relief works.

The Chief Secretary also directed District Collectors of Tiruvallur and Chennai to convene the meeting of the District Level Oil Spill Crisis Management Group. The State Oil Spill Crisis Management Group decided to monitor the matter on a daily basis till the completion of mitigation and relief works, the release said.