close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Top headlines: Post offices can't change Rs 2,000, new Digital India Bill

Business Standard brings you top news at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 8:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Post offices barred from exchanging Rs 2,000 notes, can accept deposits
Though banks started accepting Rs 2,000 notes on Tuesday, post offices across the country are not being allowed to exchange such notes, but will only be able to accept deposits as of now, a top banking industry source has said.
“The exchange facility is available only at banks. Customers can make deposits since the Rs 2,000 note is legal tender,” said a top banking industry source, to a question on whether the notes can be exchanged at post offices. Read more...
Day 1 of Rs 2,000 currency note exchange: Banks wait, customers await

The rush of 2016 was mostly missing as banks nationwide started exchanging Rs 2,000 notes on Tuesday amid  confusion over forms and ID proof. Things were not very different in Mumbai the day banks began the exchange exercise. On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India had announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes, asking banks to exchange these notes from May 23 to September 30. Read more...

Rectified PLI scheme attractive for global IT hardware makers: Experts

Also Read

Flexi-staffing industry's Q3 growth lowest in past 10 quarters: ISF report

Flexi staffing grew 6% in July-Sept, added 78,000 new jobs: Report

Flexi-staffing growth slows for second consecutive quarter on trot

LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28

Top 5 headlines: MSCI drops 2 Adani firms, Twitter to get new CEO and more

LIVE: PM Modi raises issue of attacks on temple in Australia with Albanese

Sourav Ganguly will be brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism: Manik Saha

CJI condemns 'forum shopping'; here's all you need to know about it

States need to have formal policies for promotion of film tourism: Reddy

India has 172 GW renewable energy capacity, 129 MW under implementation


The government’s move to revise the IT hardware production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme with more flexible options for manufacturers is likely to increase collaborations and investments in the production of laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers, and edge computing devices, say experts.
The Union Cabinet last week approved the modified PLI Scheme for IT Hardware with more than doubling budgetary outlay to Rs 17,000 crore compared to the previous provision of Rs 7,325 crore. Read more...


Special provisions for safeguarding children likely in Digital India Bill
The draft Digital India Bill, which seeks to replace the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, to address the challenges posed by the Internet and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), will have special provisions for safeguarding children, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and IT, said on Tuesday. The draft of the Bill will be released by the first week of June for public consultation. Read more...


Flexi-staffing growth slows for second consecutive quarter on trot
The slowdown in flexible (flexi) staffing continued for the second consecutive quarter, as new flexi jobs witnessed 0.4 per cent growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 (FY23), said the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) in its annual flexi staffing industry report on Tuesday. Read more...


Topics : Digital India currency notes PLI scheme top news of the day Today News

First Published: May 24 2023 | 8:31 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Bypassing Prez: CPI(M) to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

CPI(M), CPIM, left, communists, brigade ground
4 min read

Russia extends arrest of US journalist Evan Gershkovich by 3 months

Vladimir Putin
3 min read

After TMC, AAP to boycott Parliament inauguration over President's insult

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, AAP national convenor, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

Russia claims victory over 'Ukrainian nationalists' who broke into Belgorod

russia, ukraine conflict
1 min read

Elon Musk signals Twitter's headquarters may not stay in San Francisco

Twitter HQ San Francisco, Twitter
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Zerodha's co-founder, Nikhil Kamath is backing on domestic consumption

Nikhil Kamath
2 min read

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Bharat Jodo Yatra
2 min read

UPSC result 2022 declared: Ishita Kishore tops, females take top four spots

upsc lateral entry,civil services
3 min read

'India a bright spot for global economy', says PM Modi during Sydney event

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

'Prime Minister Modi is the boss', says Australian PM Anthony Albanese

PM Modi
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon