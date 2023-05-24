Post offices barred from exchanging Rs 2,000 notes, can accept deposits
Though banks started accepting Rs 2,000 notes on Tuesday, post offices across the country are not being allowed to exchange such notes, but will only be able to accept deposits as of now, a top banking industry source has said.
“The exchange facility is available only at banks. Customers can make deposits since the Rs 2,000 note is legal tender,” said a top banking industry source, to a question on whether the notes can be exchanged at post offices. Read more...
Day 1 of Rs 2,000 currency note exchange: Banks wait, customers await
The rush of 2016 was mostly missing as banks nationwide started exchanging Rs 2,000 notes on Tuesday amid confusion over forms and ID proof. Things were not very different in Mumbai the day banks began the exchange exercise. On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India had announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes, asking banks to exchange these notes from May 23 to September 30. Read more...
Rectified PLI scheme attractive for global IT hardware makers: Experts
The government’s move to revise the IT hardware production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme with more flexible options for manufacturers is likely to increase collaborations and investments in the production of laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers, and edge computing devices, say experts.
The Union Cabinet last week approved the modified PLI Scheme for IT Hardware with more than doubling budgetary outlay to Rs 17,000 crore compared to the previous provision of Rs 7,325 crore. Read more...
Special provisions for safeguarding children likely in Digital India Bill
The draft Digital India Bill, which seeks to replace the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, to address the challenges posed by the Internet and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), will have special provisions for safeguarding children, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and IT, said on Tuesday. The draft of the Bill will be released by the first week of June for public consultation. Read more...
The slowdown in flexible (flexi) staffing continued for the second consecutive quarter, as new flexi jobs witnessed 0.4 per cent growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 (FY23), said the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) in its annual flexi staffing industry report on Tuesday. Read more...