JUST IN
Flexi-staffing industry's Q3 growth lowest in past 10 quarters: ISF report
ReNew Energy Global Plc loss narrows to Rs 401 cr in Q3, income up by 19.4%
Non-BFSI companies' net profits shrink sharply for second quarter
Nestle India Q4 profit up 65.5% at Rs 628 cr, credits 'robust demand'
Nestle India Q4 profit up 65.5% at Rs 628 cr, sales rise 14% to Rs 4,233 cr
MTNL's consolidated loss widens to Rs 775.5 crore in December quarter
Metals company Manaksia posts Rs 62 cr net profit in December-qtr
Apollo Hospitals Q3 results: Net profit declines 33% to Rs 153 crore
Vodafone Idea Q3 results: Net loss widens 10.5% to Rs 7,990 crore
GMR Airports Infrastructure posts Rs 105 crore profit in December quarter
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Pricol denies Minda Corp claim of buying 15.7% stake in firm for Rs 400 cr
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Flexi-staffing industry's Q3 growth lowest in past 10 quarters: ISF report

Global layoff-driven dip in IT hiring drags overall growth figure to 0.8%

Topics
Q3 results | Hiring | Indian workforce

Shiva Rajora  |  New Delhi 

jobs, jobless, unemployment, economy, hiring, workers, staff, employees
Meanwhile general staffing, which consists of e-commerce, tourism, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and banking, among other sectors, also saw a slower growth compared to the previous quarter (1.1 per cent)

Reversing the trend seen in the past three quarters, flexi-staffing in India registered a sequential growth in new hiring of a mere 0.8 per cent in Q3FY23, the lowest in 10 quarters, said a report released on Friday by the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF). Hiring activity was -7 per cent in Q1FY21.

The report titled 'Flexi Staffing Industry Staffing Employment Report' looks at the hiring trends in jobs involving short-term contracts for specific tasks. Flexi-staffing grew 6 per cent in the September quarter.

The ISF, which represents firms engaged in formal staffing, facility management and security service companies reported the lower growth on the back of slowdown in IT staffing. The IT staffing, in fact, saw a decline in net headcount in Q3 as the sector saw a contraction in hiring activity (-2.5 per cent) due to global layoffs leading to a number of projects closing down.

Meanwhile general staffing, which consists of e-commerce, tourism, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and banking, among other sectors, also saw a slower growth compared to the previous quarter (1.1 per cent).

ISF said in a statement that the formal workforce in India has been growing due to the surge in flexi staffing, with 192,000 new jobs in this space having been created by its member companies during the past four quarters.

Pramod Pachisia, vice president, Indian Staffing Federation, said despite the fact that firms reduced their hiring in the final quarter, ISF's member companies did manage to register positive growth on the whole.

"In the October-December 2022 quarter, there was a 0.8 per cent increase in new flexi jobs, despite a cautious employment market. This growth is a testament to the resilience of the Indian economy and the adaptability of the staffing industry. It also underscores the value that businesses are placing on flexi staffing solutions to meet their evolving workforce needs", Pachisia added.

Quarter Q-o-Q growth (%)
Q1 21 -7
Q2 21 1
Q3 21 4.7
Q4 21 5.4
Q1 22 2
Q2 22 9.6
Q3 22 3.3
Q4 22 3.9
Q1 23 5.7
Q2 23 6.1
Q3 23 0.8

Source: Indian Staffing Federation

QuarterQ-o-Q growth (%)Q1 21-7Q2 211Q3 214.7Q4 215.4Q1 222Q2 229.6Q3 223.3Q4 223.9Q1 235.7Q2 236.1Q3 230.8

Source: Indian Staffing Federation

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Q3 results

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 19:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.