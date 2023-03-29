close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Employment generation, better employability is priority: Jitendra Singh

Employment generation coupled with improving employability is the priority of the government, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jitendra Singh

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 6:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Employment generation coupled with improving employability is the priority of the government, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

He said the government of India has taken various steps to deal with the problem of unemployment in recent times.

"The government of India has announced the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package to provide stimulus to businesses and mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19. Under this package, the government is providing fiscal stimulus of more than Rs 27 lakh crore," Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said.

This package comprises various long-term schemes, programmes and policies for making the country self-reliant and to create employment opportunities, he said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

As on January 25, 2023, benefits have been provided to 60.26 lakh beneficiaries, the minister said.

"Employment generation, coupled with improving employability is the priority of the government," Singh said.

Also Read

Rozgar Mela will act as catalyst in employment generation, says Tomar

India producing medical devices at 1/3rd world price: Jitendra Singh

DoPT fast emerging as key human resources nucleus for govt: Jitendra Singh

Previously neglected areas now role models for country, says Jitendra Singh

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha as per rules: Jitendra Singh

Tourist vehicles to be given unique stickers to avoid harassment: Goa CM

Politicians use religion to their benefit which leads to hate speech: SC

Delhi Metro customer satisfaction survey online from Mar 27 to Apr 30

472 prisoners sentenced to death as on Dec 31, 2021: Centre to Rajya Sabha

India mother of democracy; first with idea of elected leaders: PM Modi

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes are being implemented by the government with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore for a period of five years starting from 2021-22 which have the potential for creating 60 lakh new jobs, he said.

Singh said Rozgar melas are being organised by government of India for filling up vacancies in mission mode across all central government ministries, departments, central public sector undertakings (CPSUs), autonomous bodies, education and health institutions among others in a time-bound manner.

These fairs are expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly, he said.

Singh said PM GatiShakti is a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development.

This approach -- driven by seven engines, namely, roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infrastructure -- is powered by Clean Energy and Sabka Prayas leading to huge job and entrepreneurial opportunities for all, he said.

The government of India is encouraging various projects involving substantial investment and public expenditure on schemes like Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) and Deen Dayal Antodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) etc. for employment generation, the minister said.

Besides these initiatives, various flagship programmes of the government, such as Make in India, Start-up India, Stand-up India, Digital India and Housing for All are also oriented towards generating employment opportunities, he added.

Topics : Employment in India | Jitendra Singh

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 4:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon