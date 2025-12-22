Monday, December 22, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tourist footfall in Rajasthan rises 11.71% as govt steps up promotion

Every year, millions of visitors from India and abroad travel to the state's ancient and historic religious sites

To promote border tourism, the official said a detailed project report is being prepared for the development of the Tanot Mata Temple in Jaisalmer district

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Rajasthan has seen an 11.71 per cent year-on-year increase in tourist footfall, with a tourism department official attributing this to the state government’s efforts.
 
The state is known for its heritage, colours, folk culture and natural beauty. “But the pace of growth the state has shown over the past year has positioned it not only as a leading tourism destination but also as an emerging contributor to India’s overall economic landscape,” the official said.
 
He added that transparent administration, investor-friendly policies and efficient departmental functioning have accelerated tourism investment, heritage conservation and the development of modern tourism facilities.
 
“Strengthened infrastructure,
