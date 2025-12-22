Tourist footfall in Rajasthan rises 11.71% as govt steps up promotion

Rajasthan has seen an 11.71 per cent year-on-year increase in tourist footfall, with a tourism department official attributing this to the state government’s efforts.

The state is known for its heritage, colours, folk culture and natural beauty. “But the pace of growth the state has shown over the past year has positioned it not only as a leading tourism destination but also as an emerging contributor to India’s overall economic landscape,” the official said.

He added that transparent administration, investor-friendly policies and efficient departmental functioning have accelerated tourism investment, heritage conservation and the development of modern tourism facilities.

“Strengthened infrastructure,