Traffic advisory issued for 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Delhi; details here

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for various parts of Delhi in anticipation of the farmers' gathering at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

Traffic advisory in Delhi



Several roads in the city are likely to be affected due to the farmers' gathering. Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Minto Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, and others are among the roads that may experience disruptions.

The advisory suggests traffic may be diverted from Delhi Gate, Mir Dard Chowk, Ajmeri Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Kamla Market, and other key intersections starting from 6 am on Thursday.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys carefully and use public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro. Those heading towards the airport, railway stations, or bus stands are urged to plan their travel with ample time.

Separately, the Delhi Traffic Police has also asked commuters to avoid NH-48 and Ram Tula Ram Marg due to construction work on the NH-48 near the new flyover for Dwarka.

Commuters coming from South Delhi are advised to take Nelson Mandela Marg-Mehrauli/Mahipalpur Road—Mahipalpur bye pass—NH-48 underpass—Aerocity to reach Delhi Airport. Those coming from Dhaula Kuan can take Cariappa Marg-Thimayya Marg or NH-48—Parade Road-Thimayya Marg.

Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat

Under the conditions set by the Delhi Police, the farmers have been permitted to hold their 'Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' with a maximum gathering of 5,000 people, without the use of tractor trolleys and without any march at the venue.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will convene the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Thursday to press the Centre to accept their demands, including legislation on the minimum support price (MSP).

The ongoing protest by farmers demanding to march to Delhi has led to heavy paramilitary deployment at the three Delhi borders—Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur.

Ahead of the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat,' SKM leaders have assured that the gathering will be peaceful. Farmers from various parts of the country are expected to travel to Delhi by buses and trains rather than tractor trolleys.

The coordination committees and subcommittees have finalized preparations for the event, with over 50,000 farmers anticipated to attend.