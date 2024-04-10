Traffic snarls in central Delhi as BJP demands CM Kejriwal's resignation

The central parts of Delhi witnessed massive traffic snarls on Wednesday as roads towards DDU Marg were blocked due to the BJP's protest demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been arrested in the excise policy case.

The BJP held the protest near the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg. Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters. In the commotion, the party's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva was injured and was taken to RML Hospital.

Commuters faced a harrowing time in the ITO areas as traffic moved at a snail's pace.

