Traffic snarls in central Delhi as BJP demands CM Kejriwal's resignation

Commuters faced a harrowing time in the ITO areas as traffic moved at a snail's pace

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam as the main carriageway of flyover at Hero Honda Chowk from Jaipur to Delhi side on NH-48 is closed for span load testing, in Gurugram (Photo: PTI)

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 3:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The central parts of Delhi witnessed massive traffic snarls on Wednesday as roads towards DDU Marg were blocked due to the BJP's protest demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been arrested in the excise policy case.
The BJP held the protest near the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg. Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters. In the commotion, the party's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva was injured and was taken to RML Hospital.
Commuters faced a harrowing time in the ITO areas as traffic moved at a snail's pace.
 

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government Delhi BJP

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 3:55 PM IST

