Train in Howrah-Bandel section suspended due to stone pelting in Hoogly

Train movement was suspended in the Howrah-Bandel section for about 3 hours due to stone pelting at Rishra, informed officials on Tuesday

Indian Railways cancels 109 trains on Wednesday, August 17

Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 10:22 AM IST
Train movement was suspended in the Howrah-Bandel section for about 3 hours due to stone pelting at Rishra, informed officials on Tuesday.

"Train movements over the Howrah-Bandel mainline section in both up and down directions had to be suspended from 22:06 hrs of 3.4.2023 in view of a stone-throwing incident near level crossing gate no. 4 (spl) of Rishra (ShriRampur end)," said CPRO, Eastern Railway, Kausik Mitra.

The train services however resumed post-midnight when the situation improved.

"Train services in the section resumed at 1:07 hrs (post midnight) when the situation was improved," said Mitra.

As a sequel to this, some local trains and long-distance trains were delayed enroute for a long duration.

Earlier on Monday evening, a fresh incident of stone-pelting was reported in West Bengal's Hooghly district forcing railways to suspend all local and mail express train services operating to and from Rishra Railway Station.

According to Easter Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Kausik Mitra, an incident of stone pelting occurred at Rishra Railway Station.

"For the security of common people, all local and mail express train services have been suspended on Howrah-Bardhaman Main Line," added Mitra.

According to sources, police and rapid action force (RAF) have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident or violence.

The incident comes a day after clashes erupted during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shobha yatra in Hooghly on Sunday. The state government later issued prohibitory orders and also suspended internet services across the district.

"In order to prevent obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed, or danger to human life, health or safety or a disturbance of the public tranquillity, or a riot or an affray, through an order under section 5 (2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, it is promulgated that," the state government had said.

Earlier on Thursday, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

Following the violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, the West Bengal government on Friday handed over the probe to Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury has initiated the investigation.

Topics : Kolkata | train

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 9:20 AM IST

