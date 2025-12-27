Saturday, December 27, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Plea filed in SC raises concerns over existing law on advertising of drugs

Plea filed in SC raises concerns over existing law on advertising of drugs

The 1954 Act is aimed at controlling the advertisement of drugs in certain cases, to prohibit the advertisement for certain purposes of remedies alleged to possess magic qualities

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre to constitute an expert committee to review and update the schedule of a 1954 law, which is aimed at controlling the advertisement of drugs in certain cases, in accordance with present-day scientific developments.

The plea has sought a direction to declare that AYUSH doctors are also covered under section 2(cc) of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, as 'registered medical practitioners'.

The 1954 Act is aimed at controlling the advertisement of drugs in certain cases, to prohibit the advertisement for certain purposes of remedies alleged to possess magic qualities.

 

Section 2 (cc) of the Act deals with definition of 'registered medical practitioner'.

"The Act was enacted to protect the public from false and misleading medical advertisements. However, Section 3(d) places a complete ban on advertisements relating to certain diseases and conditions," the plea, filed by petitioner Nitin Upadhyay, said.

Section 3 of the Act deals with prohibition of advertisement of certain drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders.

It said as AYUSH doctors and other genuine non-allopathic registered medical practitioners are not covered under the exception of section 14 of the Act, "this blanket ban effectively stops the advertisement by them of the existence of medication for serious ailments, leading to widespread public ignorance of the drugs".

The plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, said section 3(d) of the Act imposes a "complete and blanket ban" on advertisements relating to certain diseases and conditions without distinguishing between misleading advertisements and truthful, scientific and lawful information.

It said the right to information to be cognisant of the diagnosis, prevention, mitigation, cure and treatment of life-threatening chronic diseases has been overridden by a grossly disproportionate prohibition of advertisements through an "archaic law".

"It is humbly submitted that the initial aim of the Act to put an immediate ban over harmful advertisements has devolved into a blanket ban on all genuine medical advertisements by non-allopathic (AYUSH) doctors," it said.

The plea said advertisements relating to drugs and remedies, when truthful, scientifically backed, and non-deceptive, constitute legitimate dissemination of information to consumers and patients.

It has sought a direction to the Centre to "constitute an 'expert committee' to review, revise and update the schedule of the DMR Act in accordance with present-day scientific developments and evidence-based medical knowledge".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India News Supreme Court advertising in India

First Published: Dec 27 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

