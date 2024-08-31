Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / PM announces Rs 2L for kin of deceased, Rs 50K for injured in Tripura flood

PM announces Rs 2L for kin of deceased, Rs 50K for injured in Tripura flood

CM took to social media X to express his gratitude to the Prime Minister for the assistance extended to the flood-affected people

Flood, Agartala flood

Agartala: Flood-affected people being moved to a safer place during a rescue operation amid rainfall at Baldakhal village on the outskirts of Agartala. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 6:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the floods and Rs 50,000 for the seriously injured.
The CM took to social media X to express his gratitude to the Prime Minister for the assistance extended to the flood-affected people of Tripura.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Grateful for the support! My heartfelt thanks to PM Narendra Modi for announcing PMNRF ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the floods and Rs 50,000 for the seriously injured," posted Manik Saha.
He further added, "Your compassion brings immense support in these difficult times."
The Prime Minister and Union Minister Amit Shah were in constant touch with the Tripura CM and had closely monitored the situations and details regarding the flood which affected the state from August 19 to 23.
Additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, helicopters and boats were sent by the PM and the Home Minister during the floods.

More From This Section

IMA Calcutta suspends ex-RG Kar Hospital principal Ghosh's membership

IMA Calcutta suspends ex-RG Kar Hospital principal Ghosh's membership

ram mandir, ayodhya

After 7 years, circle rates of lands in Ayodhya set to rise in Sept

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

E-commerce industry fuels state's packaging, export capability: Adityanath

Karnataka state minister M B Patil, MB Patil

Canada's Vitera invests Rs 250 cr in Karnataka's Vijayapura for agriculture

Senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler arrives at the AICC HQ after party's victory in Karnataka assembly elections, in New Delhi on Saturday.

1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Court orders framing of charges against Tytler

Earlier on Friday, the Tripura CM thanked the donors who had generously contributed to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to support the people who had been affected due to the unprecedented floods and continuous rainfall in the state.
Taking to social media platform X, the CM expressed his gratitude and posted, "Overwhelmed with gratitude! The following donors have generously contributed to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support those affected by the floods in Tripura: AD Nagar English Medium School: Rs20,000, AD Nagar HS School: Rs26,500, Sankaracharyya Vidyayatan Class -XII girls School: Rs28,000, Gomati Cooperation Milk Producer's Union: Rs50,000, Jharna Debbarma, Chairperson, Women Commission: Rs10,000, Manika Das Datta, DY Mayor, AMC- Rs15,000, Mahila Morcha, BJP Gomati District: Rs 11,000.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh CM announces aid of Rs 15 crore each to Kerala, Tripura

Agartala Flood, Agartala Rescue

Tripura floods: Over 53K people still taking shelter in relief camps

Flood, Agartala flood

Tripura flood: Death toll rises to 31, central team to arrive on Wednesday

Tripura CM, Chief minister, Manik Saha

Centre to send team to Tripura to review damage caused by flood: CM Saha

Flood, Agartala flood

Tripura flood: PM Modi assures full support to people, says CM Saha

Topics : Tripura Floods Floods in India Natural Disasters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon