close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Trying to take justice to every door through technology: CJI Chandrachud

The CJI said, My journey in the Supreme Court has helped define the image of justice and injustice. For petty crimes, people are lodged in jail due to illiteracy

Press Trust of India Ranchi
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 8:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday said the judiciary is committed to take justice to every home through the use of technology.

Stressing the need for live streaming of judicial proceedings, he said that justice could be taken to villages of the country by translating orders into local languages.

Through technology, we are trying to take justice to every home. Under E courts phase three, Rs 7,000 crore has been provided by the government of India. Through technology, judicial work can be linked with common life, the CJI said

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of the new building of the Jharkhand High Court, Justice Chandrachud said the judiciary can take justice to 6.4 lakh villages when court work is done in languages mentioned in the Constitution.

He said 6,000 court orders were translated into Hindi.

The CJI said, My journey in the Supreme Court has helped define the image of justice and injustice. For petty crimes, people are lodged in jail due to illiteracy.

Presumption of innocence is the base of the judicial system, Justice Chandrachud said.

Also Read

Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts

Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34

SC gets 2 new judges: CJI administers oath of office to Mishra, Viswanathan

After Sisodia resignation, AAP to launch door-to-door campaign from March 5

AAP launches door-to-door campaigns against arrests of Sisodia, Jain

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates new Jharkhand High Court building

India, Australia aim to conclude comprehensive trade deal by end of 2023

Vehicular movement to be affected on Inner Ring Road due to DJB work

Commerce ministry addressing issues of exports through ecommerce: Official

G20 tourism track meet in Srinagar successful: Korean ambassador to India

He said the delay in granting bail to the poor undertrial shakes the faith of people.

Stressing the need for proper infrastructure in courts, he said there are numerous courts which do not have toilets for women.

He said even now, tribals do not have proper land-related documents which should be taken into account.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : D Y Chandrachud CJI Supreme Court Technology

First Published: May 24 2023 | 8:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Commerce ministry addressing issues of exports through ecommerce: Official

E-commerce, Online shopping
2 min read

G20 tourism track meet in Srinagar successful: Korean ambassador to India

Microsoft
2 min read

Microsoft-IIT Madras AI bot helps villagers access govt services via phones

Image
3 min read
Premium

Allow MSMEs to pay liabilities in tranches: Exporters urge Centre

contracts, companies, documents, probe, investigations, regulator, laws, llp act, limited liability partnership, corporate
3 min read

Kerala has one of the best records in upholding workers' rights: CM Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: ANI
4 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: ED raids at 25 locations for alleged forex violations by gaming apps

Online gaming
2 min read
Premium

Special provisions for safeguarding children likely in Digital India Bill

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
4 min read

CJI condemns 'forum shopping'; here's all you need to know about it

Carte blanche to notify law requires reform
3 min read
Premium

From Bangladesh to Sri Lanka, India's neighbours mired in economic crises

neighbour
6 min read
Premium

First climate development financial institution runs into FinMin roadblock

funds
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon