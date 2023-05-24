Trying to take justice to every door through technology: CJI Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday said the judiciary is committed to take justice to every home through the use of technology.

Stressing the need for live streaming of judicial proceedings, he said that justice could be taken to villages of the country by translating orders into local languages.

Through technology, we are trying to take justice to every home. Under E courts phase three, Rs 7,000 crore has been provided by the government of India. Through technology, judicial work can be linked with common life, the CJI said



Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of the new building of the Jharkhand High Court, Justice Chandrachud said the judiciary can take justice to 6.4 lakh villages when court work is done in languages mentioned in the Constitution.

He said 6,000 court orders were translated into Hindi.

The CJI said, My journey in the Supreme Court has helped define the image of justice and injustice. For petty crimes, people are lodged in jail due to illiteracy.

Presumption of innocence is the base of the judicial system, Justice Chandrachud said.

He said the delay in granting bail to the poor undertrial shakes the faith of people.

Stressing the need for proper infrastructure in courts, he said there are numerous courts which do not have toilets for women.

He said even now, tribals do not have proper land-related documents which should be taken into account.