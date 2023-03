AAP launches door-to-door campaigns against arrests of Sisodia, Jain

The AAP on Monday kicked off signature and door-to-door campaigns as part of its protest against the arrest of party leaders and on corruption charges.

The campaigns started near the Metro station at Laxmi Nagar in the presence of Gopal Rai, the AAP's Delhi convenor.

The AAP has alleged that Jain and Sisodia were arrested to stop the Delhi government's good work in health and education.

Through these campaigns, the AAP aims to apprise people about the "false cases" registered against Sisodia and Jain.

Jain is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a money laundering case. He was arrested last May. The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26 in connection with alleged irregularities related to implementation of the now scrapped Excise Policy, 2021-22.

The two leaders have since resigned from the Delhi Cabinet, being replaced by Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

BJP leaders on Monday also staged a 'maun vrat (silent sit-in)' at Rajghat to press for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over the alleged liquor scam.

