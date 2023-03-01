After Sisodia resignation, AAP to launch door-to-door campaign from March 5

The will launch a door-to-door campaign from March 5 under which all MLAs will apprise people about the "false cases" registered against party leaders and Satyendar Jain, official sources said on Wednesday.

The decision, taken at a meeting between Kejriwal and MLAs, came a day after Sisodia and Jain resigned from the Delhi Cabinet.

While Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) on Sunday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22, Jain is lodged in Tihar Jail in a money laundering case since May last year.

"From March 5, we will go door to door and speak with the people of Delhi and explain to them how our two innocent ministers are being trapped in false cases. We will also hold street meetings ('nukkad sabha')," a source said.

Senior leader Atishi, who is set to become the first woman minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet, has been a key member of the team tasked with implementing the party's educational reforms in the national capital.

