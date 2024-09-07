Business Standard
Home / India News / Two ex-Goa MLAs were paid in cash by AAP for poll-related expenses: CBI

Two ex-Goa MLAs were paid in cash by AAP for poll-related expenses: CBI

The agency has alleged that of the total of Rs 90-100 crore of ill-gotten money paid by the South Group to tweak the excise policy

CBI

CBI has alleged that the role of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwa.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 7:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two former Goa MLAs who contested the 2022 state Assembly polls on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tickets have alleged that they were paid in cash by a party volunteer for meeting campaign-related expenses, the CBI has said in its chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy case.
The agency has alleged that of the total of Rs 90-100 crore of ill-gotten money paid by the "South Group" to tweak the excise policy in its favour, an amount of Rs 44.5 crore in cash was sent to Goa for meeting election-related expenses.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In its fifth and final supplementary chargesheet in the case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that the role of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with that of another accused Durgesh Pathak, a Delhi MLA and the AAP in-charge for the Goa polls, has surfaced in the transfer of the ill-gotten money and its use to meet election-related expenditures.
 
The CBI has alleged that two former MLAs -- Mahadev Narayan Naik and Satyavijay Naik -- were approached by Pathak, who asked them to contest the February 2022 Assembly polls on the AAP's tickets from the Shiroda and Valpoi constituencies respectively.
When they cited a lack of funds to contest the election, Pathak allegedly told them that "all the election-related expenditures would be made by the AAP".
According to the statement of Mahadev Naik, Pathak allegedly took him to Delhi and made him meet Kejriwal, who not only finalised his ticket but also assured him that "all assistance would be provided by the party".
Citing statements of both the candidates, the CBI has alleged that "they have further confirmed that all the expenditures for the campaigning done by the candidates of the AAP were not paid by the candidates and it was paid by the party in cash".

More From This Section

Ananda Bose

West Bengal Guv refers Aparajita Bill to President Murmu for consideration

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

CM Majhi inaugurates operation centres of four IT companies in Bhubaneswar

Female students, School girls

Delhi govt to expand mental health counseling services to all govt schools

CM Majhi, Silicon Carbide facility

India's 1st Silicon Carbide manufacturing facility to be set up in Odisha

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan

Centre to give Rs 3,448 cr assistance under SDRF to flood-hit AP, Telangana

The candidate from Valpoi, Satyavijay Naik, told the federal agency that AAP volunteer Chanpreet Singh Rayat, already an accused in the case, allegedly paid him Rs 15-17 lakh in cash in instalments of Rs 1-2 lakh for election-related expenses like fuel, vehicles etc.
"They (Satyavijay and Mahadev) attended a meeting of all the candidates of the AAP, called by accused Arvind Kejriwal at Hotel Cidade De Goa, and in the said meeting, accused Arvind Kejriwal told all the candidates that they should not worry about the election-related expenses and only to concentrate on the campaigning," the CBI has alleged.
The agency has also cited "links" between Kejriwal and Vinod Chauhan, who allegedly transferred cash to Goa, in its chargesheet to buttress the point that the Delhi chief minister was aware that ill-gotten funds were used in the election in the coastal state.
The agency has produced photographs of 18 Rs-10 notes that were allegedly recovered from Chauhan's iPhone and used to transfer Rs 18 crore in cash to Rayat through the "Hawala" route.
Citing various records purportedly recovered from Chauhan's phone, the CBI has alleged that "these clearly show that accused Vinod Chauhan is well connected with accused Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP, and acted as a conduit of accused Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP to transfer the ill-gotten money of the Delhi excise policy to Goa through the Hawala channel to the accused Chanpreet Singh Rayat, who used to make payments in cash to different vendors".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

For jobs, schools, hospitals in Haryana, press jharoo button on Oct 5: Mann

Rajendra Pal Gautam, AAP MLA, Delhi Minister, Congress

MLA RP Gautam joins Cong, alleges discrimination against dalits, minorities

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Excise scam: SC reserves order on Kejriwal's bail pleas against CBI arrest

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Excise policy scam: SC begins hearing Kejriwal's plea against CBI arrest

Amanatullah Khan, Amanatullah

AAP MLA Amanatullah dealt in 'tainted' cash transactions, avoided probe: ED

Topics : AAP government AAP CBI corruption

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 7:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon