For jobs, schools, hospitals in Haryana, press jharoo button on Oct 5: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday told the people of Haryana that if they want good education, jobs and hospitals, they should vote for the AAP in the upcoming Assembly elections. On October 5, the people of Haryana are ready to write a new story, Mann said while addressing public meetings in Kalayat and Jakhal in the Kaithal and Fatehabad districts, respectively. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "If you want good schools, good education, good hospitals, jobs... then press 'jharoo' (AAP's poll symbol)," he said. The 90-member Haryana Assembly is set to go to polls on October 5. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

The Congress on Thursday engaged in hectic consultations to explore the possibility of an alliance with AAP for the Haryana Assembly polls, even as some of its leaders expressed reservations over such a tie-up with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Addressing the gatherings, Mann claimed, "BJP was on way out in Haryana. Where is development? Corruption and unemployment are at peak... Don't keep any hope from them that they will do something for you. They will only give lollipop," he said.

He said Haryana shares its boundaries with Punjab on one side and Delhi on other side, both of which are ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"Now, Haryana remains, fill this gap, then Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, a big territory of north India will be under AAP rule and you will have your say in entire country," the Punjab chief minister said.

Mann said Punjab and Haryana share many similarities, including common issues. "But there is one difference. Punjab also gave many chances to BJP-Akali Dal, Congress and you (people of Haryana) also gave several chances to BJP, Congress, INLD. They filled their coffers and looked after their families, but did not think about public," he said.

He pointed out that two-and-a-half years ago, Punjab overwhelmingly elected AAP, defeating many top opposition leaders. "They used to say that don't vote for AAP as they are new and inexperienced. But I told people we are new blood and will bring change. We don't have experience in looting like them," Mann said.

He claimed that the AAP has experience in building good schools, providing free electricity and creating jobs on merit, but not in corruption.

Mann also highlighted the achievements of the Kejriwal-led government in Delhi, particularly in health and education, which he claimed have garnered global recognition.

"I have toured Sirsa, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sonipat, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri and some more districts and will visit some more in coming days for campaigning. Wherever I went, people told me one thing that they want to get rid of BJP rule. Press 'jharoo' button, you will get rid of them," he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP's "double engine government" slogan, Mann asked, "What happened to their one engine when they changed Khattar, their chief minister? The country doesn't need a double engine, but a new engine".

He urged voters to retire the old "diesel and coal engines" and bring in new blood, ideas and a new party.

Mann credited this "young blood" for defeating major political figures in Punjab, including former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia and Capt Amarinder Singh in the previous assembly polls. He noted that Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal once claimed his party would rule for 25 years but now struggles to find 25 supporters.

He told the gathering that Arvind Kejriwal is "Haryana Ka Laal" (Haryana's son) and said that the BJP has a problem with Kejriwal and their party "because we started to set right the system and make people participate in it and take control".

Mann also mentioned his own "Haryana connection", referring to his wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who hails from Kurukshetra district. "I appeal to you on that basis as well. I have to go home, so please keep my respect intact. Otherwise, I'll have to hear a few things at home -- and in Haryanvi," he joked.

"If you press right button (on the polling day), you will secure a bright future for your children. If you have to bring a change, change the system, if you want good education, employment, good hospitals, good schools, then press 'jharoo' button," he added.