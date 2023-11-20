Sensex (-0.21%)
65655.15 -139.58
Nifty (-0.19%)
19694.00 -37.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.13%)
6464.30 + 8.65
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
41856.45 + 45.20
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
43584.95 1.00
Heatmap

U'khand tunnel rescue: IAF airlifts another 36 tonne of critical equipment

The Indian Air Force has been ferrying heavy machineries to aid rescue operations at the tunnel site.

tunnel

Employing a C-17 and two C-130 J aircraft, the IAF airlifted another 36 tonnes of critical equipment today. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 10:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Employing a C-17 and two C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, the IAF airlifted 36 tonne of critical equipment on Monday, continuing to lend assistance to efforts being made to rescue workers trapped in a partially collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, officials said.
Rescuers on Monday pushed through a six-inch-wide pipeline through the rubble of the collapsed tunnel, a breakthrough that will help them supply larger quantities of food and possibly allow live visuals of the 41 workers trapped inside for eight days.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
So far, a four-inch existing tube was being used to supply oxygen and items like dry fruit and medicines into the section of the tunnel beyond the rubble of the collapsed portion of the under-construction Silkyara tunnel on the Char Dham route in Uttarakhand.
The IAF has been ferrying heavy machineries to aid rescue operations at the tunnel site.
"#IAF assistance for the rescue operations at Uttarkashi continues unabated. Employing a C-17 and two C-130 J aircraft, the IAF airlifted another 36 tonnes of critical equipment today. IAF #HADROps will continue until all the equipment is delivered," the Indian Air Force posted on X.
It also shared images of some critical equipment being loaded in an IAF aircraft.
IAF officials on Friday had said that a C-17 transport aircraft had been deployed to airlift almost 22 tonne of critical equipment from Indore to Dehradun.

Also Read

40 trapped in tunnel Collapse in Uttarakhand: Here is what we know so far

U'khand tunnel: IAF deploys C-17 to airlift critical equipment from Indore

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: New equipment shows some results, raises hopes

U'khand tunnel: IAF deploys C-17 to airlift critical equipment from Indore

U'khand tunnel: Operation to evacuate trapped labourers might last 2-3 days

UK firms ready to help Bengal develop green public transport system: Envoy

Arms licence case: Allahabad HC rejects bail plea of UP MLA Abbas Ansari

Uttarakhand HC seeks govt's reply on rescue operations in Silkyara tunnel

SGPC to take legal action against 'X', says apex gurdwara body chief

80% of boat cost to be given to fishermen who lost them in fire: Andhra CM

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand Indian Air Force

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveJio Financial ServicesWorld Heritage WeekIndia vs Australia CWC 2023 FinalState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus 12 Smartphone

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon