Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

UN Security Council extends sanctions oversight on Taliban for another year

The UNSC members, in a meeting on Thursday, approved Resolution 2716, requesting the Sanctions Monitoring Team to support the committee established by Resolution 1988

United Nations

(Shutterstock)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 7:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The United Nations Security Council extended the mission of the Sanctions Monitoring Team against the Taliban administration for another year, Khaama Press reported.
The UNSC members, in a meeting on Thursday, approved Resolution 2716, requesting the Sanctions Monitoring Team to support the committee established by Resolution 1988.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The US Ambassador to the UN considered the continuation of sanctions against the Taliban as support for peace and security in Afghanistan.
Notably, the group has repeatedly asked countries around the world to lift the sanctions. Still, the activities of terrorist groups, discrimination against women, and the lack of an inclusive government have prevented the Security Council from reconsidering its sanctions on the Taliban.
However, despite their opposition to the sanctions against the Taliban, China and Russia did not call for a review of the sanctions on the group. Moscow and Beijing did not veto the continuation of the monitoring team's work.
This committee imposes sanctions on individuals, groups, companies, and entities that are part of or associated with the Taliban regime.
The UNSC has also asked the Sanctions Monitoring Committee to collect information on non-compliance with sanctions, according to Khaama Press.
Monitoring Team is to gather information on instances of non-compliance with measures that include the freezing of funds and assets, prevention of travel and supply or transfer of arms and related equipment, established by resolution 2255 (2015).
It is also to facilitate, upon request of Member States, assistance with capacity-building, and provide recommendations to the Committee for actions to respond to non-compliance.
These sanctions include freezing funds and assets, travel bans, and prohibiting the supply or transfer of arms and equipment.
The US representative in the Security Council welcomed the extension of the mission of the Sanctions Monitoring Team against the Taliban administration.
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US representative in the Security Council, has added that the reports of the Sanctions Monitoring Team are vital for understanding the impact of the sanctions and the reality in Afghanistan.
The representative of China in the United Nations Security Council stated that it is essential to ensure that Afghanistan does not become a hub for terrorist organisations, Khaama Press reported.

Also Read

UK calls for UN reform with permanent Security Council seat for India

India, Brazil, South Africa seek result oriented process for UNSC reforms

'Afghanistan headed to civil war with Taliban splitting into factions'

We share Global South angst of not having voice at UNSC high table: India

UN in talks with Taliban over handover of education programmes, classes

Royal Enfield faces fresh challenge from Harley in India's biker paradise

NHRC issues notice to K'taka over incident of stripping, beating of woman

Parliament security breach accused wanted to create anarchy: Police

SC to hear plea of detained Indian for plot to kill Sikh separatist in US

Cabinet approves industrial property rights MoU between India, Italy

He added that the sanctions should be adjusted in such a way that they do not negatively impact the people of Afghanistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Taliban United Nations unsc

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 7:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon