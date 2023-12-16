NHRC issues notice to K'taka over incident of stripping, beating of woman

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sent a notice to the Government of Karnataka on Friday over the reported incident of stripping and beating a woman in Belagavi district.

The commission also sought a report from the Karnataka government within four weeks and decided to send its team for a spot inquiry.

According to the official statement, the National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report carried on December 12, 2023, that a 42-year-old woman was stripped, paraded naked, tied to an electric pole and assaulted at Hosa Vantamuri village, Belagavi district, Karnataka, after her son eloped with a girl from the same village.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the victim woman.

"The purported act, as reported, seems to have a stereotyped patriarchal approach, which is a clear demonstration of the violation of the right to life and dignity of the victim. It is the duty of the State to safeguard vulnerable sections of the society, especially women, children, elderly persons and people," said the NHRC.

Accordingly, the Commission issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of the Government of Karnataka, seeking a detailed report within four weeks.

It should include the status of the registration of the FIR, progress in investigation, arrest, if any, compensation under the Victim Compensation Scheme, if paid and the steps taken or to be taken to prevent such incidents in the State, said the NHRC.

Considering the gravity of the matter, the Commission has also asked its DIG, Investigation, to constitute a team to conduct an on-the-spot fact-finding inquiry at the earliest and submit a report within two weeks.