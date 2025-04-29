Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 'Nothing wrong in country using spyware': Supreme Court on Pegasus row

'Nothing wrong in country using spyware': Supreme Court on Pegasus row

The top court said it will have to examine to what extent the report of the technical panel on the Pegasus case can be shared with individuals

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Shutterstock)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the report of the technical panel on the Pegasus case will not be made public. The top court asserted that any report that touches on the security and sovereignty of the country will not be disclosed.     
The court was hearing a group of petitions seeking an investigation into the use of Pegasus spyware for surveillance. In 2021, the Supreme Court had ordered an inquiry into claims that Israeli spyware was deployed by government agencies to surveil politicians, journalists, and activists, and had set up both technical and supervisory committees to investigate the issue. 
 
A Bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh said it will have to examine to what extent the technical panel report can be shared with individuals. "Any report which touches the security and sovereignty of the country will not be touched. But individuals who want to know whether they are included, that can be informed. Yes, individual apprehension must be addressed but it cannot be made a document for discussion on the streets," the Bench stated during the hearing.
  
 
 "What is wrong if the country is using the spyware? To have a spyware, there is nothing wrong. Against whom it is used is the question. We cannot compromise or sacrifice the security of the nation," Justice Surya Kant was quoted as saying during the proceedings.  

The technical panel, which included three experts on cyber security, digital forensics, networks, and hardware, was asked to "inquire, investigate and determine" whether Pegasus spyware was used for snooping on citizens.
 
The panel members were Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, Prabaharan P, and Ashwin Anil Gumaste. Justice RV Raveendran, who headed the monitoring panel, was assisted by former IPS officer Alok Joshi and cyber security expert Sundeep Oberoi in monitoring the inquiry of the technical panel.   
On August 25, 2022, the top court stated that the technical panel appointed by it to probe the unauthorised use of Pegasus found some malware in five of 29 examined cellphones but it could not be held that the Israeli spyware was used.  The court stated that it will hear the matter on July 30.
First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

