Union Cabinet clears Rs 1,878 cr Zirakpur Bypass project in Punjab, Haryana

The current proposal aims at reducing the travel time and ensuring hassle-free traffic movement in the congested urban section of NH-7, NH-5 and NH-152. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 19.2-km Zirakpur Bypass road project in Punjab and Haryana to be built at a cost of Rs 1,878.31 crore.

The six-lane Zirakpur Bypass will start from Junction with NH-7 (Zirakpur-Patiala) and end at Junction with NH-5 (Zirakpur-Parwanoo) with a total length 19.2 km in Punjab and Haryana. The total capital cost of the project is Rs 1,878.31 crore, an official release said.

"The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved construction of 6 lane access-controlled Zirakpur Bypass with length of 19.2 km worth Rs 1,878.31 crore in Punjab and Haryana on Hybrid Annuity Mode," it said.

 

The primary purpose of the project is to ease congestion in Zirakpur, Panchkula and surrounding areas by diverting traffic from Patiala, Delhi, Mohali Aerocity and providing direct connectivity to Himachal Pradesh.

The current proposal aims at reducing the travel time and ensuring hassle-free traffic movement in the congested urban section of NH-7, NH-5 and NH-152.

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

