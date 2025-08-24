Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Union petroleum minister, Rajasthan CM inspect HPCL refinery in Balotra

Union petroleum minister, Rajasthan CM inspect HPCL refinery in Balotra

They conducted a detailed review of the crude distillation unit (CDU), the Vacuum Distillation Unit (VDU) and the Delayed Coker Unit (DCU) and interacted with employees

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

The chief minister asked HPCL officials to explore solar energy production and battery storage projects in the state, and instructed the early opening of the refinery-operated hospital at Sambhra area. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday inspected the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited at Pachpadra in Balotra district.

They conducted a detailed review of the crude distillation unit (CDU), the Vacuum Distillation Unit (VDU) and the Delayed Coker Unit (DCU) and interacted with employees.

They also inaugurated the Refinery Main Control Room (RCMR).

Following this, the chief minister and Union minister launched the operator training simulator at the RMCR. Sharma demonstrated the start-up of the pumping system for the CDU, VDU and DCU units through the control panels and got a detailed briefing on operational processes, according to an official statement.

 

During the project review meeting, HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited) officials presented the refinery's current status, production and dispatch plans, and the operational efficiency of key units.

Also Read

FitchRatings

US tariffs: Fitch cautions rising second-order risks may hit India Inc

share market, stock market

SBI, HPCL, BSE, LIC, Godrej Consumer:How to trade these news-driven stocks?premium

LPG

Cabinet approves ₹30,000 crore compensation for PSU oil marketing firms

Hindustan Petroleum, HPCL

HPCL explores alternative crude sources amid Russian price, sanction risk

russian crude oil

No instructions from govt to stop or continue buying Russian oil: HPCL head

Puri directed the officials to prepare a 15-day action plan for skill development initiatives, aimed at providing local youth employment opportunities at the refinery.

Discussions on the commissioning of upcoming critical units were also held at the meeting.

The chief minister asked HPCL officials to explore solar energy production and battery storage projects in the state, and instructed the early opening of the refinery-operated hospital at Sambhra area.

He also asked to prepare a sales plan for refinery products and increase green cover in the refinery premises. Sharma assured full support from the state government for the smooth and full-capacity operation of key refinery units.

Expressing satisfaction over progress, Sharma said that joint efforts of the state and Central governments have accelerated work at the refinery over the last six months and operations are expected to commence soon.

He said that the refinery will play a vital role in generating local employment and boosting the state economy while aligning with environmental conservation and holistic development goals.

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Minister Joraram Kumawat, State Minister of Industry and Commerce K K Vishnoi, MP Rajendra Gehlot, MLA Hamir Singh Bhayal, former Union minister Kailash Chaudhary, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and senior HPCL officials were also present during the visit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shubhanshu Shukla

From shy to living India's space dream: Shubhanshu Shukla's journey

Modi, Narendra Modi

Govt's focus is on creating maximum job opportunities, says PM Modi

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Evicted people's names to be removed from local voter rolls: CM Himanta

Revanth Reddy, Telangana CM

Hyderabad rising in Biotech, Pharma, MedTech innovation: Revanth Reddy

Rahul Gandhi

EC, BJP in partnership; SIR institutionalised theft of votes: Rahul

Topics : Reviews HPCL rajasthan Bhajanlal Sharma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon