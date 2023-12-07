Sensex (-0.26%)
Amid Rajasthan chief minister suspense, Vasundhara Raje arrives in Delhi

Former two-time Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje cited family as her reason for the sudden travel to Delhi ahead of a BJP party meeting on Thursday

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (Photo: Twitter)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 3:16 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s senior leader Vasundhara Raje arrived in Delhi late on Wednesday evening, stirring a new wave of speculations among the media regarding the post of chief minister in Rajasthan. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to announce its decision for the position, which has led to much speculation, with multiple heavyweights winning the state Assembly elections.

Among the top contenders is former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who has held the position the previous two times that the party has been in power in the state, along with other members of Parliament (MP) fielded by the BJP government in Rajasthan. Other top contenders include former MPs Diya Kumari (elected MLA from Vidyadhar Nagar), Baba Balak Nath (victorious in Tijara constituency), and Rajyavarardhan Singh Rathore (winner from Jhotwara constituency). Aside from the fielded MPs, many reports have suggested Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Rajasthan BJP Chief CP Joshi are also among favourites for the post.
Securing a fresh term in the Assembly from Jhalrapatan, Raje addressed reporters at the airport, stating, "I have come to visit my daughter-in-law." However, the timing still seems to raise questions as the BJP is set to convene a Parliamentary party meeting at the Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament House complex on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by all BJP MPs from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, will attend the meeting, where decisions regarding chief ministerial appointments may be announced.

The BJP will be forming the state government of Rajasthan after securing a majority of 115 out of 199 seats in the November 25 polls. The ruling Congress party secured 69 seats.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 3:15 PM IST

