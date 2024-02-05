AAP leader Sanjay Singh not allowed to take Rajya Sabha oath: Reports

Jailed AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who has been re-elected to Rajya Sabha from Delhi, on Monday could not take oath as it was not listed in the business of the House, sources in the Rajya Sabha secretariat said

Singh, who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, came to Parliament to take oath following permission from a Delhi court.

The Aam Aadmi Party said Singh should have been allowed to take oath but official sources cited the August 11th direction of the Upper House that Singh's suspension for unruly conduct during the Monsoon session will remain in force and he cannot attend proceedings till the Privileges Committee submits its report and it is considered by the House.

That the matter pertains to Singh's previous term has no impact on this, they said.

"Summons (for oath taking) were not issued to Sanjay Singh who had also been elected, as he suffered the directives of the House passed on 11th August 2023 disentitling him from participating in the proceedings of the House till the House takes a decision on the Report of the Committee of Privileges," a source in Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.

The sources said that proceedings of the Rajya Sabha are regulated by the listed business which is notified in the bulletin.

"The oath-taking of Sanjay Singh wasn't listed in the business of House and no communication from Rajya Sabha on this matter ever came for consideration of Rajya Sabha Chair," said another source.

The source said some AAP members met the Chair and they were "indicated" of the applicable rules and procedures.

At an event, when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was asked about it, he responded, "He should have taken oath when he has been elected."



"Our friend @SanjayAzadSln was deprived of taking oath today after being elected as MP for the second time and despite the court's instructions. This is the new parliamentary paradigm of the so-called Amrit Kaal," RJD MP Manoj Jha said in a post on X.