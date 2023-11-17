India supports restraint, dialogue in Hamas-Israel conflict: PM Modi

India "strongly condemns" the death of civilians in the conflict between Hamas and Israel and calls for restraint by both sides, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Hosting a virtual gathering of foreign leaders at the second Voice of Global South Summit (VOGSS), Modi said India supports dialogue and diplomacy.

At least 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, including around 7,900 women and children, and over 29,800 others have been injured, according to the latest figures given by Gaza’s health ministry that is run by Hamas. Israel has reported 1,200 civilian deaths, including that of 371 soldiers, in the October 7 attack by Hamas.

“We are all seeing that developments in West Asia are giving birth to new challenges. India has condemned the dastardly terror attack on Israel on October 7. We urged for a restrained response along with dialogue and diplomacy. We strongly condemn the death of civilians in the Israel-Hamas conflict,” said Modi.

His comments gain significance as most countries of the Global South have voiced support for the Palestinian cause and denounced Israel for attacking Gaza.

Modi said India shares the same interests as the nations of the Global South. "We may be more than 100 different countries, but our interests are the same, our priorities are the same," he said.

The Global South refers to nations regarded as having a relatively low level of economic and industrial development; they are typically located to the south of more industrialized nations. However, the definition of Global South is vague, given how the geographical spread and economic difference of its nations.

Modi said all participants at the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit in Delhi in September had accepted that multilateral development banks must be reformed to give developing countries easier access to sustainable finance.

He said the global drive to reach the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals had become sluggish, and the G20 has now created an action plan to speed it up. This is expected to strengthen efforts on poverty alleviation in many countries, he said.

Modi said the G20 motto of "One Earth One Family One Future” should be sought through the so-called 5Cs: Consultation, cooperation, communication, creativity and capacity building.

Strengthening ties

India hosted the inaugural VOGSS on January 12-13 in 2023, also in a virtual format. The initiative brought together 125 countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform. These had then been compiled and integrated by India into its agenda for the G20 Presidency.

One of the key recommendations that had emerged from African nations was a demand for representation in the G20. This was achieved after the African Union became the 21st member of the body after the New Delhi Summit. On Friday, almost all of the African leaders speaking at the Summit thanked India for the same.

Modi also launched the Global South Centre of Excellence, an idea he had proposed at the first VOGSS summit and that has been set up under India's Development and Knowledge Sharing Initiative (DAKSHIN). He said India is working fast to ensure his earlier promise of launching weather and climate monitoring satellites for Global South nations.

Leadership presence

The number of nations whose leaders participated in VOGSS on Friday was not immediately clear. Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Philippines President Bongbong Marcos were present, as were leaders of Papua New Guinea, Kyrgyzstan, Nauru, Fiji and Mauritius.

There were leaders of Ethiopia, Tanzania, Kenya and Madagascar.

From India's immediate neighborhood, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bhutan’s monarch Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck were present.