UP CM asks newly elected mayors to make civic bodies 'self reliant'

Adityanath directed the mayors to stay in touch with the public representatives and work in coordination with them

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 4:53 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met six newly elected mayors and askes them to make their municipal corporations "self-reliant" in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat.'

The Chief Minister also instructed all the mayors to promote a positive image of the municipal corporations by boosting their income and resolving local issues, an official release issued here said.

He suggested improving the municipal tax as a way to increase the local bodies' income. He said the common man must be able to conveniently pay his taxes and must be informed about the importance of paying them.

Advising all mayors to do "something good" and "something new," the CM asked them to give priority to the work of underground cabling and solid and liquid waste management.

He also asked them to treat the stray dog menace in urban areas as a top priority.

Adityanath directed the mayors to stay in touch with the public representatives and work in coordination with them.

He spoke about the need to address issues common to almost all localities such as the condition of water logging on the road, cleaning of drains, and general cleanliness, and expressed concern about illegal taxi stands.

Action should be taken to remove illegal taxi stands in urban areas and their alternatives should be found, he said.

Instructions were given during the meeting to prioritise the implementation of the 'Integrated Traffic Management System' at all major intersections where it has not yet been done.

Moradabad Mayor Vinod Agarwal, Varanasi Mayor Ashok Tiwari, Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey, Bareilly Mayor Umesh Gautam, Firozabad Mayor Kamini Rathore, and Saharanpur Mayor Dr Ajay Kumar Singh were the mayors who met with the CM, according to the government release.

In the just concluded urban body elections, BJP won all 17 mayoral seats in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Civic polls Uttar Pradesh

First Published: May 19 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

