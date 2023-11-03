close
Delhi court to hear defamation case against Rajasthan CM Gehlot on Nov 20

The court had on August 7 summoned Gehlot following Shekhawat's complaint over the Congress leader's remarks linking him to the alleged Sanjivani scam

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: ANI)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 7:42 PM IST
A Delhi court will hear arguments on Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's defamation complaint against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on November 20.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal on Friday adjourned the matter after the court was informed that the complainant's counsel, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, was not available to make the submissions.
"It is informed that the senior advocate Pahwa is engaged in a different matter, pass over is requested till 12:30 PM. Objected by senior advocate, Ramesh Gupta (appearing for Gehlot) on account that he too is engaged at that time. No other time is agreeable by both the parties. In view of the impasse, the matter is adjourned to November 20 and 21, 2023... Date and time are given as per the convenience of both the parties," the judge said.
While Gehlot appeared in the hearing through video conferencing, Shekhawat's counsel sought exemption for him from personal appearance for the day, which was allowed.
"Oral exemption is sought for the complainant, allowed for today only," the judge said.
The court had on August 7 summoned Gehlot following Shekhawat's complaint over the Congress leader's remarks linking him to the alleged Sanjivani scam.
The "scam" is related to thousands of investors allegedly getting duped of about Rs 900 crore by the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society on the promise of highly lucrative returns.

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 7:42 PM IST

