UP govt imposes 6-month ban on protests, strikes; 'undemocratic', says Oppn

BJP spokesperson says ban is part of preparations for major events like the Kumbh Mela and other significant programmes to ensure that essential services remain uninterrupted for residents

Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, has imposed a six-month ban on strikes and protests within its departments, corporations, and local authorities. 
 
This decision, outlined in an official statement, comes under the Uttar Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).
 
State BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla explained that the ban is part of preparations for major events like the Kumbh Mela and other significant programmes. The objective is to ensure that essential services remain uninterrupted for residents and visiting pilgrims during these events.
 
The Samajwadi Party (SP), the state's main opposition party, has condemned the move as "undemocratic". SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha told news agency PTI that the decision violates the constitutional rights of citizens and government workers to express their opinions.
 
 
“People and government employees have a right to express their views as per the provisions of the Constitution. But it seems that the government does not want people to do so," Sinha said.

Farmers in Uttar Pradesh have been at the forefront of protests against new agricultural laws that they argue favour large corporations at the expense of small farmers.

On December 2, The Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), along with other farmer groups such as the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), marched towards Delhi from western Uttar Pradesh, gathering at the Delhi-Noida border. This protest was part of a larger movement that began on November 25, with farmers rallying against authorities like the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority.
 
The protestors are demanding a 10 per cent allocation of plots and a 64.7 per cent increase in compensation under the previous land acquisition law, equating to four times the market rate. For land acquired after January 1, 2014, they seek 20 per cent of the plots. Additional demands include employment and rehabilitation benefits for landless farmers' children, enforcement of High Power Committee directives, and adequate arrangements for resettling affected areas.

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

