Friday, March 14, 2025 | 05:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / UP govt tags 450 acres from six defunct textile mills for industrial use

UP govt tags 450 acres from six defunct textile mills for industrial use

Move part of the Yogi 2.0 government's target to achieve an industrial land bank of 150K acres by 2027

textile workshop

Photo: Bloomberg

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Targeting a land bank of 150,000 acres by 2027 for industrial use, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has tagged 450 acres from six closed textile mills.
 
The land parcels will be acquired by the UP State Industrial Development Authority (Upsida).
 
These six mills of the UP Cooperative Spinning Mills Federation -- located in Sitapur, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Ghazipur, Farrukhabad, and Bulandshahr districts -- have been lying defunct for over 20 years.
 
“The availability of industrial land is the key in achieving UP’s $1 trillion economy target. The state is making all efforts to increase the land inventory for industrial development,” a senior government official said.
 
 
UP Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said the redeployment of land parcels would open up fresh avenues of growth and job creation in the state.

Also Read

deal

MSEZ partners with Italy's MIR Group for Rs 1,500 cr green facility

FDI

Govt's focus on FDI liberalisation to boost industrialisation: DPIIT

Q2 earnings, Q2

Triveni Turbine Q2 results: PAT rises 42% to Rs 91 cr on higher income

Infrastructure, real estate, building, budget

Key infra sectors' growth slows down to 2% in September: Govt data

Russia-India flag

India-Russia co-chair 10th session on Modernisation, Industrial Cooperation

 
Interestingly, there are more defunct spinning and yarn mills, collectively having over 1,000 acres, which could be taken up for similar redeployment in the future, sources added. These are located in Meerut, Hardoi, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Banda, Ballia, Mau, Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Amroha, Bareilly, Ghazipur, Fatehpur, Farrukhabad, Sitapur, Bijnor, Sant Kabirnagar and Bulandshahr districts.
 
In a bid to become a preferred investment destination in South Asia, UP has planned for industrial land acquisition of nearly 96,000 acres in 2-3 years to add to its current inventory of about 54,000 acres. This will create an industrial land bank of about 150,000 acres by 2027.
 
The targeted land bank will be created by Upsida, the industrial development authorities in Noida and Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, and Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority.
 
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already directed the industrial development authorities to expedite the process of land acquisition and allotment to investors, and is sanguine that the targeted land bank would benefit not only large industries but also small and medium enterprises.

More From This Section

Golden Temple

Man attacks devotees with rod inside Amritsar's Golden Temple, 5 injured

holi

Rajasthan man strangled to death for refusing Holi colours; three booked

PremiumIndian police

State of the police: Situations vacant, from West Bengal to Mizoram

MK Stalin, Stalin

BJP alleges Rs 1,000-crore liquor scam in Tamil Nadu, DMK calls it baseless

Chausath Yogini Temple, Mitaoli

India adds six properties to tentative list for Unesco recognition

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Industrial growth Textile mills UP government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon