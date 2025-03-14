Friday, March 14, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Man attacks devotees with rod inside Amritsar's Golden Temple, 5 injured

Man attacks devotees with rod inside Amritsar's Golden Temple, 5 injured

An unidentified man attacked devotees with a rod at Amritsar's Golden Temple, injuring five people, including a seriously wounded Sikh youth from Bathinda; police have arrested the attacker

Golden Temple

Golden Temple

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An unidentified man attacked devotees with a rod at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Friday, injuring five people, according to a report by The Indian Express.
 
Among the injured, a Sikh youth from Bathinda is in serious condition and is receiving treatment in the emergency wing of the Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Medical Sciences & Research.
 
The police have arrested the attacker and another person who was with him. “The second accused allegedly conducted reconnaissance along with the one who attacked devotees,” said a police officer.
 
The attack occurred inside the oldest Guru Ram Das inn near the community kitchen.
 
 
The Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), which manages the temple, stated that the attacker suddenly picked up a rod and started hitting devotees.

Also Read

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024

Ahead of IOC election, 350 Olympians urge to make climate action priority

textile workshop

UP govt tags 450 acres from six defunct textile mills for industrial use

Iran, Iran flag

Iran using digital surveillance & vigilantism to crush dissent: UN report

US Federal Reserve, Fed

US Fed expected to cut rates twice this year, starting in September

Vladimir Putin, Putin

US envoy to relay Putin's Ukraine ceasefire stance to Trump: Kremlin

 
The investigation is ongoing, and further details about the accused are yet to be revealed. 
According to  a report by The Tribune, the accused is from Haryana. The report mentioned that he also attacked some SGPC staff who stopped him because he was acting suspiciously and asked for his identity. He argued with them and was told to leave. 
He left but came back with an iron rod and attacked the staff and devotees who tried to stop him. Four people, including two SGPC helpers, were injured. 
The police caught him and identified him as Zulfan from Haryana. He was also injured. The police are investigating why this happened.
         

More From This Section

holi

Rajasthan man strangled to death for refusing Holi colours; three booked

PremiumIndian police

State of the police: Situations vacant, from West Bengal to Mizoram

MK Stalin, Stalin

BJP alleges Rs 1,000-crore liquor scam in Tamil Nadu, DMK calls it baseless

Chausath Yogini Temple, Mitaoli

India adds six properties to tentative list for Unesco recognition

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliamentary panel expresses concern over underuse of funds under PM-ABHIM

Topics : Amritsar attack Golden Temple Sikh community Amritsar BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon