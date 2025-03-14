Friday, March 14, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Rajasthan man strangled to death for refusing Holi colours; three booked

Rajasthan man strangled to death for refusing Holi colours; three booked

Villagers and family members of the deceased staged a late-night protest, blocking the national highway with Hansraj's body in Rajasthan's Dausa district until 1 am on Thursday

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

A 25-year-old man in Rajasthan was allegedly strangled to death in Rajasthan’s Dausa district for trying to stop three men from applying colour on him during Holi celebration, PTI quoted police officials as saying.
 
On Wednesday, Ralwas village residents Ashok, Bablu, and Kaluram reached a local library to apply colour on Hansraj. According to the police, Hansraj was preparing for a competitive examination.
 
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dinesh Agarwal told PTI that after Hansraj refused to have colours applied on him, he was allegedly kicked and thrashed with belts by the trio. “One of the accused strangled Hansraj to death,” ASP Agarwal said.
 
 
The family members of the deceased and villagers staged a protest with Hansraj’s body, and blocked the national highway in the area till 1 am on Thursday.
 
The protesters demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh to Hansraj’s family, a government job for one family member, and the immediate arrest of the accused trio. The body was finally removed from the highway after police assurance.

Teen attacked during Holi in Maharashtra
 
In another development, a man allegedly attacked and injured a 17-year-old boy following a dispute during Holi celebrations at a housing complex in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Friday.
 
According to a PTI report, a case has been registered in connection with the incident that occurred in Dombivili town on Thursday night.
 
The official said a group of children from the housing complex was throwing water balloons at each other when a balloon accidentally landed on a man standing nearby. “The accused man allegedly beat up one of the boys from the group and attacked him with a sharp object, injuring him,” he said. He said, a probe is underway, and “no arrest has been made in the case so far”.
 
[With inputs from PTI]

Topics : holi celebrations rajasthan Rajasthan government crimes BS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 14 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

