close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Assam government to negotiate over erection of boundary wall by IAF

With the Indian Air Force purportedly erecting a boundary wall around the memorial of noted litterateur Chandradhar Barua in Jorhat district

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses the media regarding the removal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act  from some areas of the state, at Assam Secretariat in Guwahati (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 3:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With the Indian Air Force purportedly erecting a boundary wall around the memorial of noted litterateur Chandradhar Barua in Jorhat district, the Assam government on Friday said it will initiate negotiations with the stakeholders concerned.

State Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan gave the assurance in the state Assembly after the matter was raised by BJP legislator Hitendra Nath Goswami during the Question Hour.

We will ask the Jorhat DC to call for a meeting with the IAF and other stakeholders at the earliest and negotiate the matter, Mohan said.

Barua (1874-1961) was a writer, poet, dramatist and lyricist and the second president of the Assam Sahitya Sabha.

Goswami pointed out that Barua's family had donated land to the IAF in the Rowriah area of Jorhat to set up its base.

An area was earmarked in the name of Rowriah Tea Garden Pvt Ltd on which Barua's memorial was erected by the family in the 1960s, the minister said.

Also Read

Massive fire breaks out at market in Assam's Jorhat, 150 shops gutted

Amit Shah to inaugurate Assam Rifles complex in Mizoram: Officials

In a first since 1961, the Oscars carpet will be champagne and not red

Indian Railways to launch Bharat Gaurav train to northeast on March 21

No aid needed from AIUDF, AAMSU to re-design district boundaries: Assam CM

K'taka polls: CM Bommai may field Vijayendra against Siddaramaiah in Varuna

Puducherry Assembly adopts resolution urging Centre to grant statehood

Medical services remain hit in Rajasthan on day 12 of govt-doctors deadlock

Kejriwal blames PM Modi, L-G Saxena for stopping free Yoga classes in Delhi

Telangana ranks number one in per capita income in 2022-23, says KTR

However, the portion has now been included within the IAF premise by construction of a permanent boundary wall, he claimed.

There is no strategic importance of the area as there are other commercial offices located opposite to it, the BJP MLA maintained.

Responding to Goswami's query, Mohan said the government was aware that the IAF has erected a wall around Barua's memorial.

The wall was apparently built by the assigned contractors as one straight line which led to the memorial falling inside the premise of the defence establishment, he added.

Topics : Assam | Indian Air Force

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 2:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon