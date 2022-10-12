JUST IN
Farmers involved in stubble burning to be fined Rs 2500/acre in Gurugram
Union Health Minister's permission needed for inviting dignitaries to AIIMS
Tamil Nadu: Villagers to march to Secretariat to protest proposed airport
Rising clout: Which countries have adopted NPCI-backed UPI payments so far
Australia India's important partner for Indo-Pacific stability: Jaishankar
Was Centre informed about blasts in Ekbalpur clashes? HC asks Bengal govt
Only tank-up vehicles with PUC certificate: Delhi govt tells petrol pumps
E-commerce losses due to online fraud to exceed $48 billion globally
Fruits of reservation not percolated to bottom of society: NHRC chief
Human sacrifice case: Police seeks custody of 3 people accused in court
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India to cater to 25% of global energy demand in next 20 yrs: Hardeep Puri
Business Standard

CM Yogi Adityanath chairs high-level meet to review flood situation in UP

CM Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting in the wake of widespread rainfall in the state, and directed his ministers to oversee relief and rescue operations in the districts under their charge.

Topics
Yogi Adityanath | Floods

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after the presentation of the annual budget for 2022-23 in the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday, in the wake of widespread rainfall in the state, and directed his ministers to oversee relief and rescue operations in the districts under their charge.

As per a report from the relief commissioner's office, 1,370 villages in 18 districts of the state are affected by floods due to heavy rainfall in the last couple of days.

Adityanath reviewed the flood situation and issued directions to expedite the relief and rehabilitation work in the affected districts. District control rooms should be functional round the clock under the leadership of a joint magistrate-level officer, he said.

Due to excessive rainfall in the last few days, adverse effects have been seen on life, livestock and agriculture, the chief minister said. Loss of public and private property has been reported from several districts, he added.

The state government is committed to making necessary arrangements for safety and maintenance of all affected people, an official statement quoted Adityanath as saying.

As per the relief commissioner's report, three people have died in the state due to excessive rainfall, and one each due to lightning, snakebite and drowning.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, the chief minister said relief should be provided to the families of the deceased immediately and proper treatment arranged for the injured.

Adityanath further said immediate help should be provided to people in the flood-affected areas. There should be no delay in the distribution of relief packets, and there should be adequate arrangements in relief camps, he said.

Reviewing the impact on agricultural crops, the chief minister said teams of revenue and agriculture departments should do a thorough survey and assess the damage so that farmers can be compensated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Yogi Adityanath

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 14:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU