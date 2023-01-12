JUST IN
Covid-19 variant XBB.1.5: What Is the 'Kraken' and how dangerous is it?
Business Standard

Society living in harmony can achieve progress: Mallikarjun Kharge

'Sectarianism, bigotry, and its horrible descendant, fanaticism, have long possessed this beautiful earth'

Topics
mallikarjun kharge | Indian National Congress | Congress

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge while remembering Swami Vivekananda on the National Youth Day on Thursday said that "society living in harmony can achieve progress".

Kharge said, "Swami ji believed in India's intrinsic values of 'Bharat Jodo', which is clearly enunciated by his historic address at the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893, excerpts of which I want to recall today."

Kharge quoted Swami Vivekananda: "Sectarianism, bigotry, and its horrible descendant, fanaticism, have long possessed this beautiful earth. They have filled the earth with violence, drenched it often and often with human blood, destroyed civilization, and sent whole nations to despair..."

Kharge said as crores of people, aspire and dream about unifying India and fighting prejudices and hate, Swamiji's message remains the guiding light for all of us, especially our youth.

"India is home to a fifth of the world's youth population. India's youth is vying for change, dreaming about a better and secured life.

"They aim to take India to the pinnacle of global progress and this can only be possible if we break the barriers of - religion, caste, language, ethnicity, colour, creed or gender.

"Only a society living in harmony can achieve this. So let us join hands to usher this change. Like Swami Vivekananda ji said - 'Arise! Awake! And stop not till the goal is reached'," Kharge added.

--IANS

miz/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 14:58 IST

