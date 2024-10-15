Business Standard
Home / India News / UP to introduce harsh laws against spitting, contamination in food stalls

UP to introduce harsh laws against spitting, contamination in food stalls

Yogi govt cracks down on food contamination with new ordinances. This follows disturbing incidents of individuals spitting or mixing urine in food, sparking outrage and public health concerns

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

(Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is set to introduce two landmark ordinances aimed at tackling the rising menace of food contamination and unsanitary practices. This move comes in response to a spate of shocking incidents where individuals were caught spitting or mixing urine in food, sparking public outrage and concerns over health and hygiene.

The proposed Prevention of False and Anti-Harmony Activities and Spitting Prohibition Ordinance 2024 and the UP Prevention of Contamination in Food (Consumer Right to Know) Ordinance 2024 will introduce stringent measures to penalise those engaging in such acts. The ordinances aim not only to punish offenders but also to ensure greater transparency for consumers, who will have the right to know how their food is prepared and handled.

Government sources told India Today that Yogi Adityanath will meet senior officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary for Home Affairs, the Law Officer, and the Director General of Police, to finalise the ordinances on Tuesday. These measures are expected to strengthen consumer protections and raise food safety standards across the state.

The crackdown follows several alarming incidents, the most recent being a viral video from Saharanpur, where a teenager was seen spitting on rotis, leading to the arrest of the eatery’s owner. Similarly, in Noida, two men were detained for contaminating juice with urine, while a vendor in Ghaziabad was arrested for allegedly spitting into fruit juice.

Chief Minister Adityanath expressed his disgust at these incidents during a high-level meeting in September, condemning them as violations of public trust. He also directed that all food establishments prominently display the names and addresses of their operators, proprietors, and managers. Failure to comply would result in hefty penalties.

The ordinances, expected to be enacted soon, will introduce severe consequences for food tampering, ranging from heavy fines to imprisonment.

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

