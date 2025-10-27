Monday, October 27, 2025 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Uproar in J&K Assembly over AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's detention under PSA

Uproar in J&K Assembly over AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's detention under PSA

A person can be booked under the PSA with an administrative order passed either by the divisional commissioner (DC) or the district magistrate (DM)

Mehraj Malik, AAP MLA

NC MLA from Banihal, Sajjad Shaheen, demanded a one-hour discussion on the Doda MLA's detention last month under the stringent act | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Monday witnessed bedlam over the issue of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

NC MLA from Banihal, Sajjad Shaheen, demanded a one-hour discussion on the Doda MLA's detention last month under the stringent act.

However, BJP MLA from Udhampur East, R S Pathania, said invoking PSA is a district magistrate's prerogative.

This led to an uproar from many members from the treasury benches, and the lone Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) MLA from Langate, Sheikh Khursheed. The members were up on their seats.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather rose from his chair, directing the members to take their seats.

 

Also Read

Sajad Lone

J&K RS polls: Sajad Lone alleges National Conference 'gifted' BJP 7 votes

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Omar Abdullah mulls legal move for J&K statehood, rules out BJP tie-up

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Won't ally with BJP for restoration of statehood to J&K: CM Abdullah

amit shah

Statehood of J&K to be restored at appropriate time, says Amit Shah

Gulchain Singh Charak

Former J&K minister Gulchain Singh Charak passes away at the age of 83

Independent MLA from Shopian, Shabir Kullay, protested and tried to enter the well of the House.

However, the Speaker said nobody will enter the well, asking the members to keep the decorum of the House.

"Let him (Pathania) speak even if you don't like what he says," the Speaker added, and allowed the BJP MLA to continue.

Pathania said an issue that is pending adjudication before the court of law cannot be discussed in the House.

Responding to this, NC MLA from Gurez, Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi, asked, "Will this state be run by DCs?"  A person can be booked under the PSA with an administrative order passed either by the divisional commissioner (DC) or the district magistrate (DM).

"If Malik had done something anti-national, we never supported it and will never support. (But), can a DC send anyone to jail? Today, it is Malik; tomorrow, it can be anybody. It can be you. This House is supreme. We can discuss the issue," Gurezi said.

He also demanded that a committee be formed to probe whether Malik warranted the detention.

People's Conference (PC) MLA from Handwara, Sajad Lone, called PSA a "black law".

"PSA against Malik is unjustified," Lone added.

Amidst the din, Speaker Rather said if anything is pending before the court of law, "it cannot be allowed (to be discussed) in the House".

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act is a preventive detention law that allows the state government to detain a person for up to two years without a trial.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BSF, Army, Soldier, Indian Army

BSF foils Pak's smuggling bid, seizes over 5 kg heroin along IB in Jammu

Tejashwi Yadav

LIVE news updates: Tejashwi Yadav to address mega rally in Saran today

Supreme Court

Inclined to entrust CBI with probe of nationwide digital arrest cases: SC

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

Cyclone Montha to hit Andhra Pradesh coast tomorrow: What we know so far

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Missing AQI data may have hidden Delhi's 'severe' Diwali pollution spike

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir AAP Aam Aadmi Party National Conference BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon