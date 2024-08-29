Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / UPSC aspirants' deaths: IIT professors examine SUV, coaching centre gate

UPSC aspirants' deaths: IIT professors examine SUV, coaching centre gate

CBI has sought one more week's time to get the vehicle examined by the inspector.

Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of the coaching centre was flooded by rainwater, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

The agency further said that the SUV, a Force Gurkha, will also be inspected by a domain expert. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 7:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A team of IIT-Delhi professors has examined the SUV, seized in connection with the drowning of three civil services aspirants at Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar, and the gate of the building housing the coaching centre, the CBI said Wednesday.
In its report submitted before a special court here, the central agency said the experts took the measurements of the vehicle and the gate on Sunday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The agency further said that the SUV, a Force Gurkha, will also be inspected by a domain expert i.e. a motor vehicle inspector.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought one more week's time to get the vehicle examined by the inspector. The agency has made the submissions in response to vehicle owner's plea to release his SUV.
Citing the postmortem report, the CBI has said that the three UPSC aspirants had died during the flooding on July 27 due to asphyxia caused by antemortem drowning.
The agency said its investigation revealed that on July 27 at about 6.30 pm, several students were studying in the library located in the basement of the coaching institute and heavy rainfall was taking place.

More From This Section

The National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) plan to switch to satellite-based toll collection system will not just eliminate the physical toll booths and the road congestion, but will also offer a significant opportunity to insurance companies

Single bid for national highway projects will be acceptable: Morth

UP's new digital media policy: Life imprisonment for anti-national posts, social media rules

UP's new digital media policy: Life imprisonment for anti-national posts

Welfare schemes, rations, poverty, poor, PDS

Error in data robs Meghalaya villagers of PDS entitlement for 13 years

Doctor Protest, Protest, Delhi Doctor Protest

IMA suspends former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh's membership

PremiumFrom declaration of Emergency by Indira Gandhi to Narendra Modi's third consecutive victory in LS polls, a collage of events through 50 Business Standard headlines since 1975

BS@50: The story of India in 50 Business Standard headlines since 1975

"The rainwater entered the ground floor due to sudden fall of sliding gates of main building and subsequently entered the basement resulting its flooding," the report said.
The CBI said three students namely Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni and Nevin Dalvin died in the incident.
The agency said its investigation showed that Rau's IAS was being run in the building which has "Basement, Stilt/Parking, Upper Ground Floor, First Floor, Second Floor and Third Floor".
"All the floors including basement were used by the said coaching institute. The basement was used for the purpose of library where students used to sit throughout the day for study as well as for taking test conducted by coaching institute," it said.
The case, being probed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), was transferred from the Delhi Police to the CBI by the Delhi High Court on August 2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Protest, Students Protest, Coaching Centre Protest

Coaching centre deaths: Court denies permission to restart institute

UPSC

Why the U-turn on lateral entry doesn't serve Modi govt's agenda well

UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2024

UPSC NDA 2 2024: Admit card released at upsc.gov.in; here's how to download

Delhi High Court

UPSC coaching centre deaths: Court denies bail to 4 co-owners of basement

PremiumUPSC

UPSC recommendations fall short of direct recruitment requirement

Topics : UPSC CBI coaching civil services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 7:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon