Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Know offers detail, discounts and more

Amazon on Friday announced that it is hosting ‘Smartphone Upgrade Days’ in which the e-commerce platform is offering exchange deals, bank offers, discounts, no-cost equated monthly installment scheme, and more on smartphones. The sale started today, on November 11, and it will continue until November 15.
In the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering discounts of up to 40 per cent on smartphones and accessories. Besides, there is an instant discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 1,000 for Federal Bank and on Bank of Baroda credit cardholders. For Prime members, Amazon is offering an additional three months no-cost equated monthly instalment with HDFC bank cards and 6 months free screen replacement. Below are details of the deals and offers on smartphone:
iQOO
The iQOO Neo 6 5G is available at Rs 24,999, inclusive of all offers. The smartphone is powered by a 4,700 mAh battery, supported by 80W flash charge. It has a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera sensor.
OnePlus
Inclusive of all discounts, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 10R Prime are available at Rs 23,499 and Rs 29,499 respectively. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is a midrange smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. The OnePlus 10R Prime is a mid-premium smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max processor.
Xiaomi
The Redmi Note 11T 5G and Redmi 10 Power are available at an effective price of Rs 16,999 and Rs 11,499, respectively. The Redmi 9 Activ, Redmi Note 11, Redmi K50i are available at Rs 8,550, Rs 12,499, Rs 24,999, respectively. These smartphones are eligible for six months no-interest equated monthly instalment scheme.
Realme
Powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, the Realme Narzo 50 4G is available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999. The Realme Narzo 50i is available at Rs 5,749, inclusive of all offers and discounts. The Realme Narzo 50 and Realme Narzo 50i are powered by MediaTek Helio G96 processor and Unisoc SC9863 processor, respectively.
Samsung
Powered by Exynos 850 processor and 5,000 mAh battery, the Samsung Galaxy M13 is available at a discounted price of Rs 9,499 – inclusive of the cashback of Rs 1,000 on select bank credit and debit cards. The smartphone comes in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB configurations. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, and Samsung S20 FE 5G are available at Rs 21,999, Rs 11,999, Rs 14,999, and Rs 28,740, respectively.
Tecno
Inclusive of all discounts, the Tecno Pop 6 Pro is available at Rs 5,399. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. It sports a 6.56-inch IPS screen of 120Hz refresh rate. Besides discounts, the phone is eligible for up to six months no-interest EMI offer.
First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 18:50 IST
