Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests ISIS terrorist from Chhattisgarh's Durg

During the course of the investigation, it was found that Wajihuddin and some members of the group engaged in anti-national activities

Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 11:10 PM IST
The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh has arrested a suspected terrorist under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) from Chhattisgarh's Durg district, the police said on Wednesday.
The accused, identified as Wajihuddin, was arrested near the Supela police station area of Durg's Smriti Nagar on Tuesday.
"UP ATS team had come here yesterday morning. For the arrest, they had asked for cooperation from us. They have arrested an accused. They have taken him on transit remand. It's a case of the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act)," Abhishek Jha, Additional Superintendent of Police, Durg said.
As per the Durg Police, Wajihuddin was an active member of ISIS and has been pursuing a PhD from AMU while staying in the SBI Colony in Durg.
The accused was nabbed during a joint search operation carried out by Supela police and UP ATS in Durg.
During the course of the investigation, it was found that Wajihuddin and some members of the group engaged in anti-national activities.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 11:10 PM IST

