ED arrests Ex-KPCC general secy in cooperative bank fraud case in Kerala

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) former general secretary, K K Abraham, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged loan scam that occurred during his tenure as president of a service cooperative bank in Wayanad district.

Abraham was taken into custody on Tuesday night in connection with the Pulpally Service Cooperative bank scam, according to official sources.

He was subsequently presented before a court on Wednesday, they said without elaborating.

ED initiated a probe after receiving multiple allegations of financial irregularities within the bank during Abraham's time as president of the institution's governing body.

The victims had approached the ED seeking probe into the scam.

One of the victims of the scam had died by suicide a few months ago.

Prior to the ED action, Abraham had been arrested by the Vigilance wing of the Kerala police following a cheating complaint filed by an elderly couple.