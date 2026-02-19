Uttar Pradesh CM to hold investor roadshows in Singapore, Japan next week

During his nearly 5-day foreign tour beginning February 22, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet regional business leaders across sectors including manufacturing, electronics, infrastructure, data centres, semiconductors fabrication, tourism and services.

“The CM will confabulate with leading industrialists and investors in Singapore and Japan, and impress upon them to invest in Uttar Pradesh, which has in recent years significantly improved in the “ease of doing business” metric,” a senior Invest UP official said.

His delegation will comprise UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi apart from key bureaucrats.

The CM is expected to hold investors' roadshows and meetings in Singapore and Japan on February 23-24 and February 25-26 respectively.

The Uttar Pradesh government is likely to sign a large number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the two leading Asian economies to foster trade and business ties. “The CM will invite marquee Japanese automobile, electronics and IT companies to invest in Uttar Pradesh,” the official added.

In January 2026, a delegation from Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture, led by Vice Governor Junichi Ishidera, had also called upon Yogi to deliberate on the implementation of an MoU signed with the UP government in 2024.

In Singapore, the state government will seek to forge alliances in areas of urban development, smart cities, water management and skill development.

Apart from investors, the CM will also interact with the members of the Indian diaspora in the two Asian countries.

Last year, Japan's Ambassador to India Ono Keiichi had met the CM in Lucknow to discuss collaboration in technology, investment, skill development and tourism. Keiichi had underlined that Japanese companies now viewed UP as an investment-friendly destination.

In his previous official foreign visits, Yogi had toured Myanmar, Mauritius, Nepal and Russia.

Since the Yogi government is looking to organise its 5th Groundbreaking Ceremony (GBC) to launch projects worth more than ₹5 trillion in the next couple of months, the investors' roads will give further momentum to the industrial development agenda of the state.