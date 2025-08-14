Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Uttarakhand govt passes Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill

The Bill includes punishment for marriage under false identity and incitement for conversion through social media

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

The bill was passed during a meeting held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Taking a tough stand on illegal conversion, the Uttarakhand State Cabinet has approved the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, under which strong provisions have been added for stringent penalties on illegal conversion, a ban on propaganda through digital media and protection of victims.

The bill was passed during a meeting held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The Bill includes punishment for marriage under false identity and incitement for conversion through social media, messaging apps or any online medium, among others.

The bill has broadened the definition of inducement, which includes gifts, cash/goods benefits, employment, free education, promise of marriage, hurting religious sentiments or glorifying another religion, all of which are included in the category of crime.

 

The bill has placed a ban on the use of digital means to spread propaganda or incitement for conversion through social media, messaging apps, or any online medium, which is punishable.

Under the bill, strict punishment, up to 3 to 10 years for general violation, 5 to 14 years in cases related to sensitive sections, 20 years to life imprisonment in serious cases and a heavy fine are made.

The bill has made provision for protection, rehabilitation, medical, travel and maintenance expenses of the victims.

The state government said that this law will protect the religious rights of citizens, prevent conversion by fraud, inducement or pressure and maintain social harmony.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of Yoga Park and other development works in Kedarpuram under Dehradun Municipal Corporation. On this occasion, he launched the AI chatbot 'Nigam Sarathi' and also unveiled the document of Green Policy.

The Chief Minister planted a Rudraksha sapling under the name of Ek Ped Maa Naam, which was the one lakhth sapling planted this year under the Municipal Corporation area of Dehradun under the massive plantation campaign run by the government. In the programme, the Chief Minister also honoured the Swachhata Samman Senani and Tax Inspectors. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also administered a collective oath for de-addiction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

