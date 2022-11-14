IRCTC Q2 PAT up 43% YoY to Rs 226 crore, revenue from operation rises 99%

-
Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)'s profit after tax (PAT) increased by 42.54 per cent for the second quarter of FY23 at Rs 226 crore against Rs 158.57 crore a year ago. However, on quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the PAT narrowed by 7.93 per cent with Q1FY23 figures being Rs 245.52 crore.
Revenue from operation for the quarter in consideration stood at Rs 805.80 crore against Rs 404.93 crore, up 99 per cent, wherein the catering segment was one of the biggest contributors.
Total income of IRCTC grew 97.55 per cent to Rs 831.79 crore from Rs 421.05 crore YoY.
The total expenses of the company were up 47.75 per cent from Rs 55.11 crore in Q2FY22 to Rs 81.42 crore in Q2FY23.
First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 20:06 IST
