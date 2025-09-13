Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
108-year-old woman, Lalneihsangi, declared oldest person in Mizoram

The first among Mizos to work in a rehabilitation centre, Lalneihsangi turned 108 on 14 April

Mizoram

Press Trust of India Aizawl
Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

An 108-year-old woman, Lalneihsangi, was on Saturday declared the oldest living person in Mizoram, according to Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii.

The minister said at a function in Aizawl that the declaration was made based on a survey conducted by the social welfare department.

Daughter of the first Corps Sergeant Major in Mizoram's Salvation Army church Thangchhunga, Lalneihsangi is fondly called Pi Buangi by locals.

Born and raised in Aizawl, Buangi had worked in Behala Girls Home in Kolkata.

She was awarded the prestigious 'Women of Substance' award in recognition of her contribution to the society in 2022.

 

Lalrinpuii said that the state government is providing certain welfares, including old age pension, to elderly persons.

According to her, the state now has over 70,000 elderly people, and their number is likely to touch one lakh by 2036.

She urged people to respect elders, one of the important and cherished Mizo codes of ethics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mizoram

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

