VC of Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya in Wardha resigns

The Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya in Wardha in Maharashtra has resigned

UGC

UGC

Press Trust of India Nagpur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 6:35 AM IST
The Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya in Wardha in Maharashtra has resigned, a senior official from the university said on Monday.
BS Mirge, public relations officer of the university, confirmed that Vice Chancellor Professor Rajneesh Kumar Shukla had resigned.
L Karunyakara, who is the senior most professor of the university, will be acting VC, Mirge told PTI.
"Professor Shukla has sent his resignation to the President (who is a visitor at the university). The reason for the resignation is not known," Mirge said.
Shukla's exit comes amid a controversy over his alleged chats with a woman.

Topics : Mahatma Gandhi Education ministry UGC Hyderabad Central University

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 6:35 AM IST

