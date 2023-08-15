Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messages

India marks its 77th Independence Day, the day when the whole nation remembers those brave soldiers who sacrificed their life for the freedom of India.
Celebrate the national festival with your family, friends and close ones and share the message of love and unity.
Here are the 20 best quotes, wishes and messages to share with your relatives
20 Independence Day wishes and messages
- May the tricolour flag always fly high, symbolising the spirit of India. Happy Independence Day 2023!
- On this special day, let's renew our commitment to a united, strong, and progressive India.
- Happy Independence Day! Let's cherish the freedom we have and work towards a brighter future.
- May the essence of freedom always be with us. Happy Independence Day to all Indians.
- Celebrate the freedom, honour the sacrifices, and cherish the progress. Happy Independence Day!
- May this day of freedom fill your hearts with happiness and thankfulness.
- Sending you warm wishes on this special day of freedom and pride.
- Let’s celebrate freedom and embrace the joy of being independent.
- May the happiness of this day light up your life like fireworks.
- Sending my best wishes for a memorable and joyful day celebration.
- May you feel free and triumphant on this day of liberation.
- Wishing you a day full of laughter, love, and special moments as we celebrate this day.
- May this Independence Day bring you new opportunities and endless possibilities.
- Wishing you a day filled with pride, happiness, and the spirit of freedom.
- May the blessings of freedom shower upon you and your loved ones.
- May the journey of freedom be filled with peace, prosperity, and unity.
- Wishing you a day of joy and togetherness as we celebrate the freedom of our nation.
- May the glory of our independence day inspire you to achieve greatness in all your endeavours.
- Sending you warm wishes and heartfelt greetings on this significant day of liberty.
- Let’s Renew our commitment to protect the ideals that our flag represents.
20 motivational quotes for Independence Day 2023
- “Freedom is never dear at any price, it is the breath of life. What would a man pay for living?”- Mahatma Gandhi
- “Forget not the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get.”- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
- “So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.”- R. Ambedkar
- “Freedom is not worth having if it does not connote freedom to err.”- Mahatma Gandhi
- “It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived.”- Baghat Singh
- “You give me blood and I will give you Independence.”- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose
- “A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race.”- Sarojini Naidu
- “Freedom is not a mere matter of political decision or new constitutions….it is of the mind and heart and if the mind narrows itself and is befogged and the heart is full of bitterness and hatred, then freedom is absent.”- Jawaharlal Nehru
- “A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people.”- Mahatma Gandhi
- “We have believed, and we do believe now that freedom is indivisible, that peace is indivisible, that economic prosperity is indivisible.”- Indira Gandhi
- “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.”- Jawaharlal Nehru
- “The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of the British rule in India.”- Lala Lajpat Rai
- “Violent means will give violent freedom. That would be a menace to the world and to India herself.”- Mahatma Gandhi
- “Nothing is more precious than Independence and liberty.”- Ho Chi Minh
- “Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.”- Martin Luther King, Jr
- “Let freedom reign. The Sun never set on so glorious a human achievement.”- Nelson Mandela
- “A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideal of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race.”- Sarojini Naidu
- “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.” – Jawaharlal Nehru“
- Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?” – Mahatma Gandhi“
- Freedom is the right to choose – to choose one’s beliefs, one’s way of life, one’s destiny.” – Nelson Mandela