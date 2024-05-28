Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2024: Facts about his life, death, and top quotes

India celebrates Veer Savarkar Jayanti every year on May 28, 2024, to commemorate the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar “Veer” Savarkar. Savarkar was involved in activities for the development of the Hindu community. He advocated the abolition of the caste system in the country and requested the reconversion of those who converted to other religions.

Being a politician, activist and writer, Savarkar donned many hats in his lifetime, and he is said to have developed the Hindu nationalist political ideology of Hindutva while being detained in Ratnagiri in 1922. He became the leading figure in Hindu Mahasabha. Later; his followers added the prefix 'Veer' (meaning brave) to his name. The glorification of the life of Savarkar has been quite controversial, especially in the current Indian political climate.

Veer Savarkar's Early Life

Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, in a Marathi Hindu Chitpavan Brahmin family to Damodar and Radhabai Savarkar in the village of Bhagur, near the city of Nashik, Maharashtra.

Savarkar started his activism when he was in high school. He also founded Mitra Mela in 1903 with his elder brother Ganesh Savarkar which later became Abhinav Bharat Society in 1906, and its main objectives were to overthrow British rule and revive “Hindu Pride.”

Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, a radical nationalist leader, greatly influenced Savarkar. Tilak was impressed by this young student and helped him obtain the Shivaji Scholarship in London for his law studies in 1906. He protested against the Bengal partition of 1905 and led bonfires of foreign clothes in India with other students in Tilak's presence.

Around 1909, he was accused of conspiring to overthrow the British government in the country by killing various officials. To evade his arrest, he moved to Paris but later returned to London. In March 1910, he was arrested in London on multiple charges like arms distribution, waging war against the state, and giving seditious speeches.

Savarkar opposed Quit India movement

Veer Savarkar opposed the Quit India movement and instructed Hindu Sabhaities to stick to their posts and not to join the movement at any cost.

Veer Savarkar Death

After the demise of his wife, Yamunabai, Savarkar renounced medicines, food and water and termed it as prayopavesha (fast until death). He wrote an article before his death titled "Atmahatya Nahi Atmaarpan''; he argued in the article that when the mission of one's life is over and the ability to serve society is no more left, it's better to end the life and not to wait for death.

